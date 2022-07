When Larry Kirchhoff heard the news of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, he was angry. The 51-year-old wrote out a few words on his phone while sitting in his office at All Star Mechanical, the Lansing-based heating, venting and cooling company he owns, and hit send. Days later, an ad ran on page 11 of the June 29 issue of City Pulse, a Lansing-based alt-weekly.

LANSING, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO