Knoxville, TN

KFD: West Hills home a total loss after fire

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
 5 days ago
(Photo: Knoxville Fire Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that occurred late Tuesday night in the West Hills area that resulted in a total loss. One man was treated at the scene, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Around 10:39 p.m. Tuesday, KFD responded to a reported porch fire in the 7000 block of Willette Court. Arriving crews reported heavy fire on the front side of the house, which had also extended to the upper floors of the home. The firefighters were initially unable to enter the house due to the heavy fire conditions, KFD Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks said in a news release.

“Once the bulk of the fire was knocked down, members were able to enter the structure and gain control of the fire,” Wilbanks said. At 11:39 p.m., the fire was out. Crews remained at the scene well into the night conducting overhaul, according to Wilbanks.

(Photo: Knoxville Fire Department)

One man was treated and released on the scene for smoke inhalation; a dog in the home is believed to have escaped. The man who was treated at the scene told firefighters he had smelled smoke, which is what alerted him to the fire outside of the home.

The house did not have any smoke alarms. KFD is reminding the public that smoke alarms are free to any private residence in the City of Knoxville. Residents may call 311 to schedule the Knoxville Fire Department for a free installation.

Wilbanks says the home is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

