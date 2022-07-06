ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Abe Fest music festival, dance party and DJ celebration set this weekend in Springfield

By Tiffani Jackson, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 4 days ago

Music, food, and fun are on the schedule for Springfield this weekend.

Looking for something to do? Here are five events to attend:

Abe Fest

Get a taste of local cuisine, art, and music downtown at Abe Fest on Friday and Saturday.

The two-day event will take place at 6 p.m. at the BOS Center Plaza.

John Waite ("Missing You") is Friday's headliner with FEEL and the Josie Lowder Band. Filter ("Hey Man Nice Shot," "Take A Picture"), Jocelyn and Chris and Harlem Hayfield will perform on Saturday. Shows begin at 6:30 p.m.

General admission plaza tickets are standing-room only. VIP Terrace tickets come with a private cash bar and an artist meet and greet.

For more information, visit www.abefestillinois.com or call the BOS Center Plaza at 217-788-8800.

More: What to know about Springfield District 186 using e-learning for 'emergency days'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NaKsx_0gWC8psh00

Kapital Sound Dance Party

Move your feet and mingle Friday at the Kapital Sound Dance Party.

The event will take place from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. in the Motordome at Route 66 Motorheads Bar and Grill, 600 Toronto Road.

Kapital Sound will peform and food and drinks will be available for purchase. There is a $5 cover charge. Showgoers must be 21 to attend.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/kapitalsound

House In The Field

Listen to some of the area’s top disc jockeys Saturday during House in the Field at Dreamland Park, 2300 Taylor Ave.

The free, family-friendly event will take place from noon until 8 p.m.

Food vendors will be on site and picnics on the lawn are encouraged. House music and more sounds will be performed by DJ Alee, DJ Ojoe, MasterJam and several other artists.

The event is presented by Field House Productions. For more information visit www.facebook.com/fieldhouseprod

'Field of Dreams' night

Enjoy craft brews, baseball and a celebrity appearance Saturday during "Field of Dreams" night at Robin Roberts Stadium.

Actor Dwier Brown, who played John Kinsella in the movie "Field of Dreams," will appear at the stadium at the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes pay tribute to the movie at 5:30 p.m.

The Normal Cornbelters will face the ’Shoes at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a "Brews & ’Shoes" craft beer tasting at the ballpark featuring five local breweries.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ShoesBaseball/events or call 217-679-3511.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGk7q_0gWC8psh00

'Newsies'

Head to the Springfield Muni Opera for a performance of 'Newsies' the musical at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The musical, directed by Morgan Kaplan and Andrew Maynerich, is based on the 1992 Disney action film inspired by the true story of the Newsboys' strike of 1899.

Reserved seating is $20 and lawn seating is $13. Children 5 and younger are free on the lawn.

For more information visit www.themuni.org or call 217-793-6864

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Abe Fest music festival, dance party and DJ celebration set this weekend in Springfield

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Local furniture store hosts family-fun fundraising event

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Steger’s Furniture store hosted a fundraising event at their store for the first time, to benefit the St. Jude Pekin to Peoria Run. The family-friendly event featured a dunk tank, Kona Ice Truck, face painting, and more. Families purchased tickets for the different activities.
PEKIN, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur kids take to the lake for first Joe Howard Fishing Derby

DECATUR — Fishing is supposed to be relaxing — unless it is during a competition. Mason Clark, 9, was one of the participants in the first Joe Howard Fishing Derby held Saturday afternoon at the Decatur Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America site. “The hardest part...
DECATUR, IL
My Journal Courier

Cass County Fair prepares to kick off

Preparation for the 74th edition of the Cass County Fair is done, and the gates are ready to swing open Monday morning in Virginia. "Last year, the fair was pretty much back to normal," Fair Board President Ross Dambacher said. "We are back in full force this year. We are in good shape. We've added a few things to make it even better."
CASS COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Springfield, IL
Herald & Review

Historical homes you can own in the Decatur and Macon County area

Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Decatur and Macon County. Sitting on 3 peaceful acres on the outskirts of town, this beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom bungalow has so much to offer! Lots of updates have been done for you, including new HVAC, furnace, water heater, and roof in the last 4 years! You'll immediately picture sipping morning coffee on the covered porch that welcomes you home. The clean exterior matches the crisp interior with its freshly painted neutral palette, flowing floor plan, bright kitchen with updated appliances, and spacious bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms are located on the main floor with easy access to the stylish full bathroom while the other two bedrooms are upstairs, including one with an updated half bath. Unfinished basement for additional storage. There's plenty of space to stretch out in the backyard with mature trees and privacy. Great move-in ready find in the Sangamon Valley School District!
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Macon County Recycling Center announces new drop-off hours

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Environmental Management has announced new hours for its recycling center that will last for the remainder of the summer. The recycling center, located at 1750 North 21st Street in Decatur, will be open on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m. People can bring unwanted paints and electronics to the recycling center for disposal during these hours, with no appointment necessary.
DECATUR, IL
hoiabc.com

Rollover crash in Bloomington sends man to the hospital

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man suffered minor injuries from a rollover crash earlier Sunday afternoon. The Bloomington Fire Department says around 2:15 p.m. near the U-Haul located off Veterans Parkway. The man was trapped in a drainage ditch and required assistance to be removed from the vehicle.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington’s Washington St closed effective immediately

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Westbound Washington St. at Main St. in Bloomington will be closed effective immediately due to utility work. The section of Washington St. will be reopened as soon as work is completed, said the City of Bloomington’s Public Works Department Wednesday. This story will be...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Waite
My Journal Courier

Stray cats' strut not sitting well with Bluffs

BLUFFS — Bluffs board members have approved putting $1,000 toward stray cat control in the community. Residents can now borrow traps provided by the village to catch unwanted stray cats that are causing problems. The animals will have to be taken to Protecting Animal Welfare Society in Jacksonville. The village must will pay a $25 fee to have each cat spayed or neutered in Springfield and $10 for PAWS to transport the cat to Springfield to have the procedure done.
BLUFFS, IL
KICK AM 1530

A Website says they found the Best Lake in the State of Illinois

A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

State Police: Westbound I-72 shut down in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation has shut down part of westbound Interstate 72 in Springfield due to damage to the road. Master Sergeant Don Kovack of the Illinois State Police said the damage is located in a construction zone between Veterans Parkway and Wabash Avenue. Because of this hazard, westbound traffic […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Police Warn Of Increase In Car Thefts, Targeting Specific Brands

Springfield police are warning of an increase in automobile thefts, particularly targeting a couple of specific vehicle brands. There were around 30 stolen vehicle reports in Springfield from June 15 through July 6th. Many of those thefts targeted Kia and Hyundai vehicles, apparently driven by viral social media posts. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Music Festival#Dance Party#Art#House Music#Localevent#Local Life#Vip Terrace#Motorheads Bar
Effingham Radio

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Friday Evening/ Rainfall Totals Since Thursday

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible within our listening area through this evening. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, storms are possible until sunset along a line extending from Jacksonville to Robinson. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Hazards with these storms could include damaging...
LINCOLN, IL
My Journal Courier

Photo: Yard of the week

Vicki Lockeby's home at 767 S. Church St. is this week's Jacksonville Yard of the Week. Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard picks a different property to honor each week in recognition of homeowners' efforts to keep their yards looking nice.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

600 Illinois schools receiving maintenance grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education announced on Wednesday that more than 600 schools throughout the state will be receiving a total of $30 million in grants. The grants come as part of the School Maintenance Grant Program, a dollar-for-dollar state matching grant used to improve and maintain education infrastructure throughout […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Sheriff’s deputy recognized for actions during fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office recently recognized one of its deputies for his actions during a fire a few weeks ago. On June 29, Deputy Travis Koester was responding to a service call when he noticed smoke and flames coming from a business at 2936 South MacArthur Boulevard in Springfield. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Central Illinois Proud

Sentencing delayed for predator piano teacher

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A delay in sentencing for a former Twin Cities piano teacher turned child sex predator. Aaron Parlier, 41, was scheduled for post-trial motions and possible sentencing Friday afternoon, however that did not happen. Parlier, was found guilty in April for his crimes against a second...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur standoff ends peacefully after 8 hours

July 5, 2022 – A standoff between Sheriff’s deputies and an armed man ended peacefully today. Around 9am today, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were at an address in the 1400 block of West Main Street to serve an eviction notice to the tenant. When deputies entered the residence they thought was vacant, they encountered a 58 year old male with a handgun. The man then retreated into a different location of the home.
DECATUR, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy