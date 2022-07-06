Abe Fest music festival, dance party and DJ celebration set this weekend in Springfield

Music, food, and fun are on the schedule for Springfield this weekend.

Looking for something to do? Here are five events to attend:

Abe Fest

Get a taste of local cuisine, art, and music downtown at Abe Fest on Friday and Saturday.

The two-day event will take place at 6 p.m. at the BOS Center Plaza.

John Waite ("Missing You") is Friday's headliner with FEEL and the Josie Lowder Band. Filter ("Hey Man Nice Shot," "Take A Picture"), Jocelyn and Chris and Harlem Hayfield will perform on Saturday. Shows begin at 6:30 p.m.

General admission plaza tickets are standing-room only. VIP Terrace tickets come with a private cash bar and an artist meet and greet.

For more information, visit www.abefestillinois.com or call the BOS Center Plaza at 217-788-8800.

Kapital Sound Dance Party

Move your feet and mingle Friday at the Kapital Sound Dance Party.

The event will take place from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. in the Motordome at Route 66 Motorheads Bar and Grill, 600 Toronto Road.

Kapital Sound will peform and food and drinks will be available for purchase. There is a $5 cover charge. Showgoers must be 21 to attend.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/kapitalsound

House In The Field

Listen to some of the area’s top disc jockeys Saturday during House in the Field at Dreamland Park, 2300 Taylor Ave.

The free, family-friendly event will take place from noon until 8 p.m.

Food vendors will be on site and picnics on the lawn are encouraged. House music and more sounds will be performed by DJ Alee, DJ Ojoe, MasterJam and several other artists.

The event is presented by Field House Productions. For more information visit www.facebook.com/fieldhouseprod

'Field of Dreams' night

Enjoy craft brews, baseball and a celebrity appearance Saturday during "Field of Dreams" night at Robin Roberts Stadium.

Actor Dwier Brown, who played John Kinsella in the movie "Field of Dreams," will appear at the stadium at the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes pay tribute to the movie at 5:30 p.m.

The Normal Cornbelters will face the ’Shoes at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a "Brews & ’Shoes" craft beer tasting at the ballpark featuring five local breweries.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ShoesBaseball/events or call 217-679-3511.

'Newsies'

Head to the Springfield Muni Opera for a performance of 'Newsies' the musical at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The musical, directed by Morgan Kaplan and Andrew Maynerich, is based on the 1992 Disney action film inspired by the true story of the Newsboys' strike of 1899.

Reserved seating is $20 and lawn seating is $13. Children 5 and younger are free on the lawn.

For more information visit www.themuni.org or call 217-793-6864

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Abe Fest music festival, dance party and DJ celebration set this weekend in Springfield