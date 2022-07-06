The Latest…

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pioneer, OH

 3 days ago

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has declared AquaBounty’s latest water withdrawal permit...

Time For The Ballot

Ohio is holding a rare second primary on Aug, 2, this one for state legislative races and for Republican and Democratic state central committee positions only. Early voting begins today for the Aug. 2 special primary election. The deadline to register was Tuesday, though voters can still register for the Nov. 8 general election. The split primary came about because five times so far the Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission has passed Ohio House and Senate maps that a majority of Ohio Supreme Court justices has ruled unconstitutional and not reflective of the will of the voters. The state’s repeated map redistricting issues resulted in several races — including the offices of Ohio House, Ohio Senate and State Central Committee — being delayed from the May 3 primary election to Aug. 2. The recently passed House Bill 377 provides $20 million to help county elections offices offset additional costs for the Aug. 2 primary.
OHIO STATE
Fire In Oakwood

In Oakwood…smoke filled the downtown area as several fire departments battled a house fire on First Street. The Continental Fire Department was summoned to the blaze first. Then, the Oakwood Volunteer Fire Department took command of the fire while Continental and Auglaize Township fire departments offered mutual aid.
CONTINENTAL, OH

