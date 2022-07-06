The Latest…

Ohio is holding a rare second primary on Aug, 2, this one for state legislative races and for Republican and Democratic state central committee positions only. Early voting begins today for the Aug. 2 special primary election. The deadline to register was Tuesday, though voters can still register for the Nov. 8 general election. The split primary came about because five times so far the Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission has passed Ohio House and Senate maps that a majority of Ohio Supreme Court justices has ruled unconstitutional and not reflective of the will of the voters. The state’s repeated map redistricting issues resulted in several races — including the offices of Ohio House, Ohio Senate and State Central Committee — being delayed from the May 3 primary election to Aug. 2. The recently passed House Bill 377 provides $20 million to help county elections offices offset additional costs for the Aug. 2 primary.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO