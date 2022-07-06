ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zara Aleena died from head and neck injuries, coroner hears

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who was killed as she returned home from a night out died from head and neck injuries, a coroner has heard. Zara Aleena, 35, was walking in Cranbrook Road, Ilford,...

www.bbc.com

TruthInGodsWord
3d ago

It won't stop, as we are seeing Biblical prophesy playing out before us now & it's going to continue to get worse.The senseless random acts of violence/crimes/murders are not the only thing that has been prophesied over 2000 years ago & happening now.The extreme sexual immorality (including the LGBTQ+ lifestyle/ gender dysphoria, etc) more frequent & destructive natural disasters, bizarre weather conditions everywhere, cashless society in progress,NWO/OWG coming, economic crisis & food shortages, pestilence, plagues, etc. Our ONLY hope is our Salvation through Jesus Christ Crucified unto Salvation in THIS lifetime & for our eternal lives to come. 🙏 🕊📖✝️

David Patton
3d ago

Happened in the U.K.? I am surprised the attacker wasn't named Ahmed or Mohammed...😆😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆

BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Boy hit more than 100 times, video shows

CCTV showing a 15-year-old boy being hit more than 100 times in 30 minutes have been played at a murder trial. Sebastian Kalinowski's mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski deny murdering the schoolboy in August 2021. Leeds Crown Court was shown a clip taken two weeks before the...
Daily Mail

'Petrified' woman, 34, who moved more than 50 miles to escape her 'violent' ex-boyfriend was found dead 'after he turned up unannounced at her new home', inquest hears

A 'petrified' woman who moved more than 50 miles to escape her 'violent' ex-boyfriend was found dead 'after he turned up unannounced at her new home', an inquest has heard. Jessica Louise Laverack, known as Jessie, moved to East Yorkshire from Rotherham in 2017, to escape her ex-boyfriend Patrick Walsh.
BBC
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
The US Sun

Chilling Snapchat and note sent by cheerleader, 14, after vanishing in ‘human trafficking’ case left family terrified

A 14-YEAR-OLD cheerleader who went missing with a pal a week ago disappeared "like a ghost" and then sent a chilling message saying “HELP", her sister revealed. The two teenagers Aysha Cross and Emilee Solomon, both 14, were finally found by human trafficking cops in Georgetown, Texas, about an hour away from their home in McGregor, Texas, last night after an Amber Alert was launched for them.
The Independent

Mother of boy, 10, mauled to death by XL Bully dog ‘Beast’ plans to fight owners’ sentences

Prison sentences given to a man and woman whose 7st American bulldog "Beast" mauled a boy to death "are not even close to justice", his mother has said.Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, were in charge of the "muscular" canine when it attacked and killed 10 year old Jack Lis in South Wales last year.Hayden has been jailed for four years and six months while Salter was given three years.Emma Whitfield, Jack's mother, has condemned the jail terms, saying they are too lenient. She has started an online petition calling for a review.Ms Whitfield said: "No sentence will...
