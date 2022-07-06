ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMBER Alert Canceled For Missing Jupiter Teen

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Amber Alert has been canceled after authorities say they found a missing South Florida teen. The search for...

wflaorlando.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

Click10.com

3-year-old left home alone in Lauderdale Lakes, BSO says

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a three-year-old was left home alone in Lauderdale Lakes Saturday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said just before 3:45 p.m., 911 operators received a call about a child located home alone in the...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

3 injured during early morning car crash in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating the cause of an early Sunday morning car crash in Broward County. Two drivers collided at about 5:50 a.m., at the intersection of East Sunrise Boulevard and Northeast Fourth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel took three people injured...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Serial rape suspect, accused of attacking women in ’90s, is extradited to Broward

A faculty member at Northern Caribbean University in Jamaica has been extradited to Broward County Jail after being arrested in a string of rape cases that date to the late 1990s in Margate and Tamarac, officials said. Russell McLean, who was arrested in May and extradited Thursday, is suspected of carrying out the attacks between June of 1996 and November of 1997, according to Margate police. ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

AMBER Alert canceled for Florida teen Ashley Reyes-Hernandez

JUPITER - An AMBER Alert for a missing 15-year-old from Jupiter has been canceled. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Ashley Reyes-Hernandez was found safe. The alert was issued after she was last seen at noon on July 2 in the 100 block of 4 Street in Jupiter. The...
BOCANEWSNOW

Police Car Set On Fire, South Of Boca Raton, With Deputy Inside

BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy is lucky to be alive after someone set his marked patrol car on fire, while he was inside. It happened just south of Boca Raton in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement Friday:
WSVN-TV

Authorities end search for missing 16-year-old girl from Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have ended their search for a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing out of Tamarac. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Akila Young was found unharmed in Plantation. Young was last seen in the 7700 block of Northwest 78th Avenue around 4 a.m.,...
TAMARAC, FL
WPBF News 25

2 people dead after Port St. Lucie domestic incident

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two people are dead after a murder-suicide in Port St. Lucie Tuesday. The Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to SW Apache Avenue in response to a welfare check after a 911 call about two people who lived together in the residence. “It was...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Florida Amber Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl From Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl from Palm Beach County. The Florida Amber Alert was sent out Tuesday night for Ashley Reyes-Hernandez. Authorities said she went missing on July 2 from Jupiter, Florida. She’s described...
WFLA

Florida teens get fingers blown off during July 4 celebrations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two teenagers in West Palm Beach lost their fingers in separate firework incidents on the 4th of July, according to police. NBC affiliate WPTV reported that the two victims were a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. According to a police spokesman, the 13-year-old was...
iheart.com

Florida Man Has His Hand Blown Off In Fireworks Mishap

It happened in South Florida, the Fort Lauderdale area shortly after 1 am on Saturday. "Investigators said the victim blew off his hand while lighting fireworks. Speaking with 7News on Saturday night, a witness said the accident happened suddenly. “It wasn’t even like five minutes, ’cause as soon as he...
CBS Miami

Police: Child, 8, shot riding in car with mom in Lauderhill

MIAMI - Lauderhill Police detectives say an 8-year-old was shot in the leg while she was riding in a car with her mother late Monday night. Police said it happened shortly before midnight as the mother was driving north on NW 56 Avenue from Sunrise Blvd. The mother told investigators that she heard a barrage of loud explosions and then drove her child to Florida Medical Center after she noticed the 8-year-old had been injured. Detectives say the child may have been struck by indiscriminate fire, as the initial investigation shows that a bullet passed through the base of the door subsequently striking the child in the leg. The child is expected to make a full recovery. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
iheart.com

Marked BSO Patrol Car Catches Fire With Deputy Inside

Broward Sheriff's deputies trying to track down the person who threw a lit flare at a marked BSO patrol car with a deputy inside. Spokeswoman Gerdy StLouis says it happened last Sunday when the deputy was parked in the 1-thousand block of West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach. The deputy jumped out of the car unhurt when he noticed heavy smoke coming out of the rear passenger side. He extinguished the fire, but the car was damaged. Anyone with information leading to an arrest is eligible for a 5-thousand-dollar reward.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

