AMBER Alert Canceled For Missing Jupiter Teen

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a three-year-old was left home alone in Lauderdale Lakes Saturday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said just before 3:45 p.m., 911 operators received a call about a child located home alone in the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating the cause of an early Sunday morning car crash in Broward County. Two drivers collided at about 5:50 a.m., at the intersection of East Sunrise Boulevard and Northeast Fourth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel took three people injured...
A faculty member at Northern Caribbean University in Jamaica has been extradited to Broward County Jail after being arrested in a string of rape cases that date to the late 1990s in Margate and Tamarac, officials said. Russell McLean, who was arrested in May and extradited Thursday, is suspected of carrying out the attacks between June of 1996 and November of 1997, according to Margate police. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A little boy found wandering alone Friday morning in West Palm Beach has been reunited with his family. According to a tweet from the West Palm Beach Police Department, he was located by a citizen around 7 a.m. near Summa Street and South Dixie Highway.
JUPITER - An AMBER Alert for a missing 15-year-old from Jupiter has been canceled. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Ashley Reyes-Hernandez was found safe. The alert was issued after she was last seen at noon on July 2 in the 100 block of 4 Street in Jupiter. The...
KEY LARGO, Fla. — A 60-year-old woman from Lake Worth, Florida is facing charges after she reportedly stabbed her husband with a steak knife. Tami Ellen Kutz-Robertson was arrested Monday evening at a resort in Key Largo, Florida. Authorities say they were called to the Playa Largo Resort &...
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have ended their search for a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing out of Tamarac. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Akila Young was found unharmed in Plantation. Young was last seen in the 7700 block of Northwest 78th Avenue around 4 a.m.,...
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two people are dead after a murder-suicide in Port St. Lucie Tuesday. The Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to SW Apache Avenue in response to a welfare check after a 911 call about two people who lived together in the residence. “It was...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl from Palm Beach County. The Florida Amber Alert was sent out Tuesday night for Ashley Reyes-Hernandez. Authorities said she went missing on July 2 from Jupiter, Florida. She’s described...
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two teenagers in West Palm Beach lost their fingers in separate firework incidents on the 4th of July, according to police. NBC affiliate WPTV reported that the two victims were a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. According to a police spokesman, the 13-year-old was...
It happened in South Florida, the Fort Lauderdale area shortly after 1 am on Saturday. "Investigators said the victim blew off his hand while lighting fireworks. Speaking with 7News on Saturday night, a witness said the accident happened suddenly. “It wasn’t even like five minutes, ’cause as soon as he...
MIAMI - Lauderhill Police detectives say an 8-year-old was shot in the leg while she was riding in a car with her mother late Monday night. Police said it happened shortly before midnight as the mother was driving north on NW 56 Avenue from Sunrise Blvd. The mother told investigators that she heard a barrage of loud explosions and then drove her child to Florida Medical Center after she noticed the 8-year-old had been injured. Detectives say the child may have been struck by indiscriminate fire, as the initial investigation shows that a bullet passed through the base of the door subsequently striking the child in the leg. The child is expected to make a full recovery. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Broward Sheriff's deputies trying to track down the person who threw a lit flare at a marked BSO patrol car with a deputy inside. Spokeswoman Gerdy StLouis says it happened last Sunday when the deputy was parked in the 1-thousand block of West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach. The deputy jumped out of the car unhurt when he noticed heavy smoke coming out of the rear passenger side. He extinguished the fire, but the car was damaged. Anyone with information leading to an arrest is eligible for a 5-thousand-dollar reward.
Comments / 0