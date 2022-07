Britain’s biggest airport has ordered airlines to ground dozens of flights on Monday, hitting the travel plans of more than 10,000 passengers.Forty-eight outbound departures have been cancelled, together with 15 arrivals.British Airways, which is already cancelling 18 per cent of summer flights due to resource shortages, has axed the most services.The Heathrow departures screen shows 36 outbound domestic and European flights axed, including two departures each to Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen. It is understood that many of these were pre-planned cancellations. In addition, BA long-haul departures to New York JFK and Austin are show as cancelled.Virgin Atlantic has grounded...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 42 MINUTES AGO