Morgan County, IN

Drainage board discusses issues with Sartor Ditch near Martinsville High School

The Reporter-Times
 3 days ago
Morgan County Commissioner Bryan Collier told members of the drainage board he had been asked by representatives of the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville about removing trash, debris and vegetation from Sartor Ditch where it runs next to the high school.

Collier is one of the members of the drainage board.

Collier said the district has been holding events that bring people from outside the community to the high school.

He said the ditch did not look good as there were a lot of trees, bushes and debris in it.

Collier said the county does not have a lot of funds available to do work in the ditch.

Morgan County Surveyor Terry Brock said some years ago, the county's community corrections workers cleaned up the ditch.

The crew removed truckloads of trash, cut down the vegetation and made the ditch look better.

Now with the changes in the legal system, Brock said the corrections crews very few workers available to do the work.

Brock was extremely unhappy with the person who dumped a load of cement in the ditch. That cement is north of the Gray Street Bridge by the new fieldhouse at the high school. Also close to the cement is a dead tree that may have been cut down and allowed to flow south to the school.

"Please do not dump trash and other items in the ditch as it can cause major problems during periods of rain," Brock asked.

In the past, as work was done along the ditch, some banks were "armored" with large stones and other barriers to keep the soil from washing away. Sometimes those stones can be dislodged by debris and thrown into the ditch which causes the bank to erroad.

There was a discussion on a section of the ditch that runs close to South Elementary School. The bank is being eroded which could damage a section of the parking lot. The board will look at obtaining quotes to repair the bank. Board members could not commit to any specific course of action on the ditch by the school. They did say they would look at ways to fix the problem.

Brock said many people think the county "owns" the land the county ditches are located on. He said the land belongs to the property owners. The county "owns" the easement that allow the ditches to be on the land.

The easement covers the area of the ditch, from bank to bank, and an area from the edge of the bank out which is around 75 feet, That area allows the county to do work in the ditches without having obstacles, such as buildings and fences, in the way. If an owner does put something in that area, the county can have it removed.

The next scheduled meeting of the Morgan County Drainage Board is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, in the Morgan County Administration Building, 180 S. Main St.

County commissioners

The Morgan County Board of Commissioners opened bids for the 2023 road resurfacing project during its meeting Tuesday morning.

There are 13 roads the county plans to repave next year with funds from a grant from the state.

The county received bids from six companies that ranged from a low of around $1.6 million to a high of $2.2 million.

County engineer Tony Hinkle said he would review the bids and report back to the commissioners at the next meeting.

Other business

The commissioners approved a resolution supporting the Central Indiana Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.

The board approved an ordinance vacating an easement in the R. R. Kinton subdivision in Jefferson Township.

It approved a change in the Planned Unit Development Plan for The Enclave at Heartland Crossing subdivision.

It approved allowing the county Emergency Management Agency and the health department to apply for grants.

Commissioners approved, on second reading, an ordinance establishing fees for the use of county parks.

It approved an agreement between the county and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for the construction of a boat ramp into White River at Old Town Waverly Park.

Pending the approval from the council on a transfer of funds, the commissioners approved the bid for repaving Waverly Road.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Morgan County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 18, at the Morgan County Administration Building, 180 S. Main St., Martinsville.

