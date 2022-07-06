ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Reporter-Times

Five things to do in Morgan County: Artie Fest highlight of an action-packed weekend

By E-Edition
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kF45W_0gWC829h00

Although the Fourth of July has come and passed, there are still plenty of exciting events happening in Martinsville and around Morgan County this upcoming weekend. Read below for a breakdown of each activity.

Artie Fest

Come on down to the Morgan County Fairgrounds to enjoy the annual Artie Fest this weekend. Starting on Friday, July 8, visitors can listen to live music and try delicious meals from local food vendors. Saturday's festivities include a 5K run/walk, car show, more live music and kid's activities. Other festivities include Cub Scout Adventure Day, a cornhole tournament, Artiest Fest Craft Fair, a chalk art contest and much more.

Close the excitement of the day by watching the Disney film Encanto, this year's family-friendly movie selection.

The Morgan County Fairgrounds is located at 1749 Hospital Dr., Martinsville.

Terra Flora Gardens Annual Tour

Pay a visit to Terra Flora Gardens where guests can enjoy a stroll through 20 distinct gardens, a half-acre pond (and two smaller ponds), a five-foot waterfall and interesting horticultural designs that could serve as the inspiration behind your next garden idea.

Terra Flora Gardens is hosting its annual Friends and Neighbors Open House Tour on Thursday, July 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Others are reading: Morgan County Clerk passes away after sustaining injuries in one-vehicle crash.

The event is free. Terra Flora Gardens is located at 8047 Goat Hollow Road in Martinsville.

Live music

The Morgan County Courthouse Square is the venue to be at on Thursday night where you can sample live music courtesy of Main Street Band & The Isaac Family. The event is part of the Downtown Martinsville Summer Concert Series and will last from 7 to 9 p.m.

Jessica Christie is performing Friday at the Foxcliff Golf Club from 6 to 9 p.m. Foxcliff Golf Club is located at 1970 Maple Turn Road, Martinsville.

'Celebrating life in Mooresville': Infant surrendered at Mooresville Safe Haven Baby Box.

Saturday night will feature performances delivered by Back 2 Mac, a Fleetwood Mac tribute, and Those Damn Torpedoes, a Tom Petty tribute, as part of the summer's Drink at the Creek concert series. The shows will take place at the Cedar Creek Winery, Brewing Company and Distillery. The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free.

The address is 3820 Leonard Road, Martinsville.

Art Sanctuary’s July Gallery Show

Art Sanctuary is holding its July Gallery Show on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. The gallery will feature barn paintings and photographs taken by local artists, including Linda Barrett, Peg Broyer, Eve Cundiff, Donna Mason, Nancy Maxwell and Mika Power.

Roads well traveled: Martinsville council names streets after Bobby Helms, Ruth Rusie.

The Art Sanctuary is located at 190 North Sycamore Street in Martinsville.

Where's Waldo?

Downtown Martinsville is the venue for families to embark on an adventure to search for the hidden man wearing red and white. Weave your way through more than 30 local shops and businesses to find a Waldo at each participating location. More prizes are earned as each Waldo is found. This kid-friendly event is taking place throughout July.

Contact reporter Tyler Haughn at thaughn@reporter-times.com.

Comments / 0

Related
point2homes.com

2139 West 600 S, Anderson, Madison County, IN, 46013

COME SEE this 4 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch nestled back on a mature lot in South Madison Community School District. Home boasts a large kitchen, large family/dining room, a screened in back porch, and a two car garage. Don't Miss the GORGEOUS lot outside, ft mature trees and a storage shed out back! Come and envision your perfect touches to this great home!
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Bacteria causes the closure of Deming Park Pool

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Residents looking to cool down will have to look to places other than Deming Park. In a post on the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Facebook page, officials announced that results from a 24-hour Total Coliform test came back showing the presence of bacteria in the water. Pool officials […]
shelbycountypost.com

Linne's Bakery and Cafe has new owners

There are now new owners of a Shelbyville downtown business. Many would call the business a staple in their daily diet. Linne's Bakery and Cafe posted the following announcement on the business Facebook page:. Good evening friends of Linnes Bakery and Moore... I want to share my heart with you,...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Local Life#What To Do#Things To Do#Superfund#Distillery#Cub Scout Adventure Day#Artiest Fest Craft Fair#1749 Hospital Dr#Terra Flora Gardens#Morgan County Clerk
readthereporter.com

Noblesville native named Princess of Marion County

Third-generation Noblesville native Pilar Bravo has been named the 2022 Marion County Princess. Although she now lives in Marion County, Bravo continues to participate in the Hamilton County 4-H Horse and Pony shows, as well as spending much of her free time in Hamilton County with her grandparents and family. Don’t miss tonight’s Hamilton County 4-H Queen Pageant at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds!
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHI

National grant set to help renovate historic Terre Haute restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thanks to a national grant, one downtown Terre Haute restaurant will get a facelift. The Saratoga Restaurant was awarded a grant by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The restaurant will receive $40,000 from the group. Of the money, $30,000 will go towards renovating and...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Rejuvenating hanging baskets

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden believes we need a "national cut-back weekend" after the Fourth of July to remind us to trim the dead and wilting growth on our hanging baskets. On 13Sunrise, Sullivan said that by the middle of summer, many plants have lost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

Funeral arrangements announced for longtime Bloomington firefighter

BLOOMINGTON — A longtime firefighter, Marine veteran and community member was recognized Friday after he became a tissue donor. Robert Loviscek Jr. of Bloomington died unexpectedly on July 5. He was a Bloomington firefighter for over 20 years. “Bob Loviscek exemplified the qualities of dedication, professionalism, and selflessness that...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Lone rain chance arrives late Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — As dry air returns to central Indiana Sunday, the rainfall deficit for Indianapolis grows to 0.5" for the month of July and returns to over 4" for the year. The lone chance for possible rainfall this week arrives late Monday. We have plenty of sunshine through the morning hours Monday as temperatures climb slightly above average to near 90 in the afternoon. A weak frontal boundary will track through the state starting in the late afternoon and will spark spotty storms across the northern tier of the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville resident named Volunteer of the Year

Longtime sustainable education activist Faye Snodgress recently received the honor of Volunteer of the Year, an award presented by the Indianapolis Council of Women to an outstanding volunteer in the community. Snodgress volunteers at the Altrusa International Club of Indianapolis, advises the Zionsville Community High School Climate Club, helps sort...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighter Robert Loviscek honored with procession Friday afternoon in Bloomington, Indiana

A procession for Bloomington Fire Department Firefighter Robert Loviscek rolled from Indianapolis to Bloomington, Friday afternoon. “Visitation, on July 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., ending at 8:00 p.m., at The Funeral Chapel, 3000 E. Third St., BLOOMINGTON, IN. Service, on July 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., at Ivy Tech Shrive Hall, 200 Daniels Way, BLOOMINGTON, IN.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
sunny95.com

Remains found in Indiana in 2003 those of Columbus man

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — A body found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified as that of a Columbus man. Daniel Diaz was 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near I-70. He died from a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Drought update after recent rainfall

INDIANAPOLIS — Our most recent drought monitor was released on Thursday, July 7 with data valid up through July 5, 2022. New drought monitors are released every Thursday from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture. The recent rainfall is not accounted for,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

NWS: Heat and Slight Risk of Severe Storms Wednesday

STATEWIDE–Portions of Indiana are under a heat advisory until 9 pm Wednesday with many places in Indiana expected to get heat indices between 100 and 110. Severe storms are also possible. “The heat advisory area is essentially from Rockville to Greencastle over towards Shelbyville and Greensburg and points south....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Reporter-Times

The Reporter-Times

1K+
Followers
833
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Martinsville, IN from Reporter-Times.

 http://reporter-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy