ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Feldman: Two doctors of different politics speak as one on gun control

By Dr. Richard Feldman and Dr. David Blank
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kd7rm_0gWC7yI500

In 2019, an Indianapolis physician colleague, Dr David Blank, and I co-authored a column on gun control. David is a conservative Republican and I a fairly liberal Democrat. We are both gun owners and believe in the right to defend our homes and that the American public should not be disarmed. Gun ownership is also a necessary defense — if it should ever occur in America — to a tyrannical and demagogic government.

However, we believe, as does the vast majority of Americans, that reasonable gun control is warranted. Despite our political differences, we offered our agreed-upon gun control and safety measures.

We recognize and applaud the recent congressional gun control agreement. But despite the litany of outrageous gun violence tragedies, many involving children, we still believe insufficient progress in gun control has been made since our previous column. As of early June, there have been 247 mass shootings in 2022. There have been nearly 19,000 gun-related deaths (10,400 suicides and 8400 homicides, sadly including 716 children and teenagers). Time to co-author another column.

In 2019, we supported enactment of a federal “red flag law” that allows authorities to temporarily confiscate firearms from individuals credibly deemed a threat to themselves or others. Indiana already has such a law that has been used very successfully (when utilized with proper follow through) and without overreach. We supported banning high-capacity magazines, greater funding for mental health interventions, expanding background checks for all commercial gun sales and funding for gun safety research.

We remain supportive of these proposals. And although on opposite sides of the political spectrum, we continue finding common ground on this very political and divisive issue.

We favor additional measures. We support processes that interrupt the flow of guns to criminals without interfering with the rights of law-abiding citizens. According to Bureau of Tobacco, Alcohol and Firearms agents, only 10% of guns used in crimes are stolen. Notably, as at least partially addressed in the recent federal legislation, resources and procedures need to be identified and available to stop traffickers.

Federal data indicate that juveniles committing crimes are more apt to carry guns compared to adults and their weapon of choice is semiautomatic handguns. Consequently, we agree on raising the age to 21 for the purchase of semi-automatic firearms. We support the banning of “ghost guns” without traceable serial numbers. And we favor waiting periods after gun purchases if data are identified supporting effectiveness. Perhaps most importantly, we need to understand why young men of all races find violence to be a fixture in their lives.

These are tough issues without easy answers. We should put partisanship aside and tackle gun violence through federally-funded research coordinated by a broadly represented public-private task force. The political, social, economic, cultural, criminal and mental health determinants must be addressed in the equation.

We hear once again, “something has to be done.” Our goal should not be merely acting but enacting the most meaningful evidenced-based legislative measures that prevent deaths and keep firearms out of the hands of those who are a danger to others — criminals and the mentally deranged.

Congress should challenge itself and finally move beyond partisan talking points and deflection and come to agreement on what is really necessary and achievable, just as we have. Further legislation is warranted.

As we stated three years ago, “Individual rights have never been absolute. We believe that there can be a balance between the common good and preserving individual rights. Bipartisan solutions are possible.”

A former resident of South Bend, Dr. Richard Feldman is an Indianapolis family physician and is a past Indiana state health commissioner. Email him at richarddfeldman@gmai­l.com. Dr. David Blank is an osteopathic emergency medicine physician in Indianapolis.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Polarbear

Indiana Governor proposes second round of $225 taxpayer payments

Indiana taxpayers are likely to receive another round of payment this summer as part of a proposal by Governor Eric Holcomb to help ease inflation and high gas prices. As part of the new plan, each taxpayer would collect about $225 in addition to the $125 Hoosiers are currently receiving from the state’s automatic taxpayer refund. All put together, each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350; a married couple filing jointly would receive about $700.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Attorney General Announces Indiana Gun Owners’ Bill of Rights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana residents can now carry a gun across the state without a license or permit, however there are still certain places that carrying is still forbidden as rights as a gun owner are now compiled in a document called the Indiana “Gun Owners Bill of Rights” which were announced last week by Indiana Attorney General, Todd Rokita.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
South Bend, IN
Government
City
South Bend, IN
State
Indiana State
WIBC.com

“Gun Owners Bill of Rights” Answers Questions About Carrying and Ownership

STATE WIDE–You now have the right to carry a gun in Indiana without a license or permit. But, you may not carry a gun in schools, secure areas of airports, commercial or chartered aircrafts, casinos, the Indiana Government Center, the State Fairgrounds (unless the gun is for sale or trade at a fairgrounds event) and penal institutions. Your rights as a gun owner are now compiled in a document called the Indiana “Gun Owners Bill of Rights”.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#American Politics#Gun Safety#Politics State#Republican#Democrat#Americans
2022 Election Expert

Michigan to vote on 1 ballot measure in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 1 statewide ballot measure were certified for the ballot in Michigan in 2022. Description: Changes the term limits requirement for state legislators and financial disclosure requirements for state executive and legislative officials.
FOX59

Carmel business closes in protest of Supreme Court abortion decision

CARMEL, Ind. — Protests and demonstrations have continued across the country since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe versus Wade nearly two weeks ago. On Tuesday, businesses across the U.S. closed in support of abortion access nationwide. That included a local business in Carmel. Classic Cakes creates...
CARMEL, IN
WLFI.com

What to know about Indiana's new gun law

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Gun owners in Indiana may now go to most places with their firearms, either with a license to carry or not. For law enforcement, this means there is no longer an immediate way to know if a person is allowed to have a gun. Unlawful carrying of a gun is still a class A Misdemeanor under the new law.
Toni Koraza

Indiana to Face Prolonged Food Shortages

An increasing number of Americans are facing food insecurity across the United States. Federal and State governments and private nonprofit groups are making extensive efforts to combat this. Still, there are people whose next meal source is unknown, and food insecurity is due to different circumstances.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WOWO News

State Officials Pondering Second Tax Refund While Some Have Not Received Their First

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With Indiana lawmakers poised to authorize a second, $225 tax refund to taxpayers in a special session this month, some Hoosiers are still waiting for the $125 refunds promised late last year. As of June 22nd, Indiana had issued about $245.6 million in refunds, according to the Department of Revenue. That’s about 45% of the $545 million Gov. Eric Holcomb promised to return when he announced the move in December 2021.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Man who brought meth from Kentucky to Indiana sentenced to 7 years in federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS – A man who brought methamphetamine from Kentucky to Indiana learned his punishment. A judge sentenced 47-year-old Anthony Shanklin of Louisville, Kentucky, to 7 years in federal prison. Shanklin had pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The investigation into Shanklin’s drug operation started in 2021. He dealt numerous narcotics, including meth, […]
wbiw.com

Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff to honor and remember the victims of the horrific tragedy in Highland Park, IL. Per President Biden’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset, Saturday, July 9....
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

State announces plan to combat Indiana teacher shortage

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant in Indiana aims to improve the educator pipeline for Hoosier schools. Some local schools are struggling to keep teaching positions filled. The Indiana Department of Education announced Wednesday it's accepting applications for the attract, prepare, retain grant. Five million dollars is available to...
Inside Indiana Business

State of Indiana snatching up property; some Boone County residents push back

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. continues to purchase property in Boone County as part of a $164 million investment approved last week by the State Budget Committee. But not every landowner in Boone County seems interested in the state’s offer to buy. Near Lebanon, the proposed innovation district sits just off of I-65 between Indianapolis and Purdue University – ideal for the state’s plan for a large-scale technology park.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy