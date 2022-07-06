Out of Our Past: Richmond news in July 1874 served up meat and potatoes

The second week of July 1874, the local news was the following:

The Temperance women of Indianapolis resolve to change their program. They think it best to make a more vicious attack on wickedness in general because drinking lager is not as sinful as lying, cheating, slandering, backbiting, the foolish pride of dressing with frills and exhibiting vanity and reading scandalous French novels! Looking after the depraved of their own sex engages a larger portion of their prayer since these sins lie nearest to their door, they say with regret.

The editor of the Palladium gives a false account of a fight between a young man and the Chief of Police at the Mayor’s office that is a barefaced lie, as no such transaction of knuckles occurred the way he said it did. Editor Benjamin Davis made allusion to the matter last week — and I — as a stalwart gentleman of integrity and honor, went to give him the correct information. Davis replied it didn’t matter about the Chief of Police, but that in publishing such things he took "a lick at the Mayor who most certainly deserved it!" Such a response shows the animus of this low-flung maliciousness belly-squirming, lying cowardly dog of an editor, who will resort to any sort of editorial falsehood in the Palladium! And I’m being as polite as I can be! — A Concerned Citizen & Confirmed Reader of the Richmond Item.

An elderly colored man went into Tullidge’s grocery (present site of Little Sheba’s), accompanied by his wife. The man said, “Mr. Tullidge, the beef shoulder I bought off you on St. Patrick’s Day was the best I ever ate and I want another one just like it.” His wife interposed it was not St. Patrick’s Day when the meat was procured, but the week before. Her husband said, “You keep your clam shell shut until I get done talking!” To which she replied, “I ‘bout had enough of this business!” She walloped him! Tullidge furnished the beef shoulder and said it as good as the one they had prior bought, but he would not warrant on what day it was.

Mike Dunn’s boy met with an accident at the Malleable Iron Works east of Richmond. He caught his clothing in the cogs of a wheel and was stripped indecent. Luckily he only received scratches and both arms were bruised. He will be laid up for some time with his clothes on now, says his mama.

Hugh O’Brien has a novel way of grocer collecting. A party who was indebted seven dollars paid him five dollars. Huey, eager to receive the other two, interposed physical chastisement, and disposed to take two dollars worth out of the man’s hide. A policeman put in an appearance and conducted Huey to the Mayor’s office, where he was fined six dollars for practicing this new collection maneuver.

An Elkhorn youth tied one end of a rope about his waist and lassoed a cow with the other. At first he thought he had the cow, but by the end of the first half-mile he realized the cow had him.

A goat team driven by a lad got frightened yesterday and had a runaway. They made good time down Fifth, but were stopped by the vehicle coming in contact with a tree. The tree is okay.

A general row occurred on Saturday on South 6th in which whiskey took a full hand. John Parks was prominent in the affair and got knocked down repeatedly by Paul Oaks. Policeman Phil Yeager put in an appearance and found it requisite to arrest Oaks, who resisted, so the good peace officer tapped Oaks’ noggin with a nightstick to put him to sleep. Oaks complied.

A son of John Roberts came to town with a load of potatoes and while the wagon was standing in front of Dougan and Conklin’s grocery, Chris Leab came along in his bread wagon and crashed into the spring wagon breaking the hub and axel. There are mashed potatoes on Main now.

