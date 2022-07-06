ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times-Mail

Midway, fair favorites return to Lawrence County Fair, July 9-16

By Carol Johnson, The Times-Mail
Times-Mail
Times-Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krTFu_0gWC7qEH00

The midway is back, the track will be rumbling with a demolition derby and tractor pulls, animals will fill the barns and there will be plenty of family-friendly entertainment.

Local news: Janie Jones, a 39-year veteran teacher, retires from NLCS at the end of 2022 school year.

Unlike the past two years, the Lawrence County Fair will operate free of any restrictions related to COVID-19.

Michelle Cornett, vice president of the Lawrence County Fair Board, said fair organizers are excited to offer a full slate of attractions without restrictions.

For the past two years, the fair has had to follow safety guidelines in place for the pandemic and the fair didn't offer amusement rides or a midway.

Cornett said not having a midway had a negative affect on the fair's finances.

"People don't realize that brings in income for us to keep the fair going and we really missed it," Cornett said. "Hopefully, it's going to be a normal fair."

Steel Horse Carnival will provide the midway.

Fair Board President Andy McKnight said COVID put a lot of carnivals out of business and the fair was fortunate to secure Steel Horse for the week.

"It gets harder every year to find one," McKnight said of midway companies. "We're both hopeful we can develop a long-standing relationship because we know a lot of people do come for the rides."

The fair is also a week for 4-H members to show their animals and display projects they've worked on all year to the community.

"I'm looking forward to everybody getting back together and seeing everybody come out and have a good time," McKnight said. "We've got some new events along with the old classics."

Free attractions

  • Ready Set, Grow performs magical acts and learning activities with kids. Performances are at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. July 11-15
  • First Bite Fishing Tanks will bring large stocked tanks to the fair. Available Sunday through Saturday in the park.
  • Bear Hollow Wood Carvers of French Lick will create one-of-a kind chainsaw sculptures at the park July 11-15 at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Sponsored by UAW Local 440, Bear Hollow will also have a booth in the Expo Hall.
  • Kids Day is 5 p.m. Tuesday. Open to all kids; there will be kids games, a bicycle rodeo, and several bicycles will be given away.

Track entertainment

  • Quad races, 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10, $10 adults, $7 kids 7-12, kids 6 and younger admitted free
  • Motocross, 7 p.m. Monday July 11; $10 adults, $7 kids 7-12, kids 6 and younger
  • Side by sides/quads motocross, 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12; $10 adults, $7 kids 7-12, kids 6 and younger
  • Pig scramble, 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13; $7 adults, $5 kids 7-12, kids 6 and younger free. Limit of 25 teams. Four-person team ties to catch a pig in a mud-filled pit and place pit on top of a barrel. Entry fee is $60 per team.
  • Garden tractor pull, Thursday, July 14, $10 adults, $7 kids 7-12, kids 6 and younger
  • Demo derby, Friday, July 15; $10 adults, $7 kids 7-12, kids 6 and younger
  • Truck and tractor pull 6 p.m., Saturday; $10 adults, $7 kids 7-12, kids 6 and younger

Baking contest, Battle of the Bands

  • Baking contest will be judged July 9. Drop off entries of fruit, berry or nut pies, bread or cookies from 10 a.m. to noon at the Community Building. Entry fee is $3, include a recipe card. Top prize is $100.
  • Battle of the Bands, 7 p.m. July 15-16. Limit of six bands, each has 30 minutes to perform. Entry fee is $20; top prize is $1,000. Bands must pre-register with Jay Black; details on the fair Facebook page.

The fair will wrap up with the livestock auction at 2 p.m. July 16.

Cornett said those who want to support 4-H should come out to the auction and bid on the animals for sale.

"It takes a lot of money to raise and care for an animal, if anyone would like to pay them for their efforts, come to the auction," she said.

Contact Times-Mail Staff Writer Carol Johnson at cjohnson@tmnews.com or 812-277-7252.

Comments / 0

Related
bcdemocrat.com

BRIGHT SPOT: Annual morel fundraiser sees record-breaking sales

The 25th annual Howard Hughes Memorial Morel Mushroom Sale brought in over $20,000 for local charities, the most money ever raised. A total of $20,185 was raised during this year’s sale. The payout is dependent on the cost of the mushrooms purchased and the number of pounds sold. This year, 525 pounds of mushrooms were sold with 380 pounds that were reserved in advance. A few buyers have supported the sale for the full 25 years.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WRTV

Funeral arrangements announced for longtime Bloomington firefighter

BLOOMINGTON — A longtime firefighter, Marine veteran and community member was recognized Friday after he became a tissue donor. Robert Loviscek Jr. of Bloomington died unexpectedly on July 5. He was a Bloomington firefighter for over 20 years. “Bob Loviscek exemplified the qualities of dedication, professionalism, and selflessness that...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
visitbloomington.com

Top 5 Things to Do After a Meeting in Bloomington

If you've already explored the top reasons meeting planners love hosting events in Bloomington and are now curious about the area's after-hours activities, we've rounded up the best of the best of those as well. From visiting cultural attractions to grabbing a B-Town brew, the following are the top five things you should suggest your attendees do to explore the area and decompress after a day full of event activities.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demolition Derby#Expo Hall#Midway#Nlcs
wevv.com

Burn bans in effect in several southern Indiana communities due to dry conditions

Burn bans are now in place around different southern Indiana communities due to hot, dry conditions. In Vanderburgh County, an open burn ban is in effect until further notice. Officials say the ban focuses on things like recreational fires, burn barrels, and agricultural/ditch clearing, and does not include cooking fires in charcoal or gas grills. Violators of the ban could be fined $500.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – July 5, 2022

Seatbelt Violation: Jack L. Offil; Michael J. Steckler; Joshua M. Biggs; Joseph J. Morrison; Jeffery A. Brown; Will J. Gress; Chanler A. Balsmeyer; Brice A. Kempf; Nestor Domenech; Ricky W. Hill, $25. Speeding: Angela S. Hopf; Richard E. Beckett; Justin R. Whitsitt; Arrielle R. Tomlinson; Jason R. Miller; Bailey E....
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

112th Safe Haven Baby Box installed in southern Indiana

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — Mothers in Scottsburg, Indiana, have a way to safely surrender their newborn baby. Scott County EMS blessed the 85th Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana on July 7. In total, Safe Haven has installed and blessed 112 baby boxes across America. This latest installment comes after...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
FOX59

Bloomington firefighter gives gift of life through tissue donation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington community, family, friends, and fellow first responders are honoring a Hoosier hero who will continue to serve others even after his passing. On Friday, Bloomington firefighter Robert Loviscek, a registered donor, donated his tissue at Indiana Donor Network. The Indiana Donor Network said his decision to be a tissue donor […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Cook Medical sued for allegedly charging excessive fees to 401k plans

Bloomington-based Cook Medical, which manufactures and sells medical devices to physicians, is being sued for allegedly charging unreasonable and excessive fees to its employees’ 401k plans. The lawsuit seeks full reimbursement of employee losses, according to Indiana Public Media. Former employee Drew Mataya filed a class action lawsuit with...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

A new free meal kit program for families

MITCHELL – In partnership with Lost River Market & Deli and IU Center for Rural Engagement, Purdue Extension-Lawrence County will offer a monthly Meal Kit Program during the months of July, August, and September. This program gets young people in the kitchen and provides experience preparing home-cooked meals, trying...
MITCHELL, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

45-year-old Anthony Clark of Washington was arrested Wednesday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for Failure to Appear. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. The current jail population is at 158.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Christina Wright

Christina Wright, 65, of Heltonville, passed away at 8:49 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her. Born October 28, 1956, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Robert and Janet (Hutton) Stewart. She married Edward. Wright on February 14, 1988, and he survives. She was a certified nurse’s assistant....
HELTONVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Karen Elaine Pace

Karen Elaine (Skeen) Pace, 76, of Bedford, passed away at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. Born on March 19, 1946, she was the daughter of Roy R. and Imogene (Davis) Skeen. She married Charles Ross Pace on April 7, 1977, and he survives. Karen retired from The Times Mail as the receptionist and had also worked part-time at Edward D. Jones. She was a graduate of Fayetteville High School with the class of 1964 and attended the Orleans Christian Church and the Liberty Baptist Church. She loved to go shopping, arts and crafts, and her Yorkies, Candi and Holli.
BEDFORD, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – Help on the Way for Renters Facing Eviction

Hoosier renters who are facing eviction will soon have some help. The Indiana Lt. Governor’s office and the State Housing Community Development Authority are joining with the Indiana Bar Foundation to provide legal services to Indiana residents regarding eviction prevention and services. In Indiana, eviction filings are a civil...
INDIANA STATE
salemleader.com

#mugshot Monday, July, 4, 2022

The following arrests were made last week in Washington County by local law enforcement agencies. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point. They are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty of those charges in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened. For previous arrest lists be sure to visit www.salemleader.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Times-Mail

Times-Mail

1K+
Followers
889
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bedford, IN from Times-Mail.

 http://tmnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy