Lawrence County, IN

5 contestants vying for title of Lawrence County Fair queen

 4 days ago

BEDFORD — The 2022 Lawrence County Fair queen contest is at 6 p.m. July 8 at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds Expo Hall.

Five young women will compete for the title and will be judged in four categories. The queen will receive a $1,000 scholarship donated by Bedford Federal Savings Bank.

Judging categories

Interview: 5-minute interview with a panel of three judges, 50 points

Formal wear: Wear a floor length formal gown or jumpsuit, 20 points

Professional wear: Business attire pant/skirt suit or dress, 20 points

Dress for success: The contestant should dress as the profession they plan to pursue and prepare a 1-minute speech about the profession, 10 points

Queen contestants are Izzy Shew, Chloe Westerfield, Brycelyn Yost, Adelynne Conner and Emmaleigha White.

In addition to queen, judges will select a first runner-up ($750 scholarship), second runner-up ($500 scholarship) and Miss Congeniality ($250 scholarship). All finalists will receive flowers from West End Flowers, crown, sash made by Tomi Carroll, and a boutique Item.

By popular vote, the People’s Choice winner will receive a crown, sash and a goodie bag.

Princess, misses

In addition to the queen contest, judges will also select a fair princess, junior miss and little miss.

Princess contestants: Kadance Hyneman, Heather Stigall, Emma Purtlebaugh, Lilianne Conner, Angeleigh Asbury, Lisa Arthur, Kaylee McPherson and Alivia Stidam.

Junior Miss contestants: Rylan Davis, Audrey Hoffman, Harleigh Reeve and Hayden Salazar

Little Miss contestants: Macee Edwards, Alaina Cessna, Ella-Kate Robbins and Brynleigh McKnight.

Little Misters Stone Robbins and Walker Balliff will be the official escorts of the queen and court.

Lauren Brown, 2021 fair queen, will crown the winner.

Queen candidates

Izabella Shew

Parents : Chad Shew, Daryl and Mindi Robinson

School: Graduate of Bedford North Lawrence, where she was a member of Beta Club, FFA, National Technical Honors Society

Activities : Dancing, barrel racing, camping with friends and family

Future plans : Attend Purdue University and study animal science

Chloe Westerfield

Parents: Lindsey Wright

School : Honors graduate of BNL where she was the Rotary Club Student of the Month Future plans: Attend Indiana University to study business and real estate. In January, she launched an online boutique and plans to open a storefront along with a real estate business after college.

Activities: Spending time with her golden retriever Ollie, dancing, babysitting and hanging out with friends and family.

Brycelyn Yost

Parents : Lindsey Attutis and Kyle Yost

School: Junior at Purdue University.

Future plans: After graduation, she plans to pursue a law degree. She plans to combine her love of agriculture and passion for law to help farmers.

Activities : She is a member of the Indiana Junior Livestock Association, Turning Point USA and Sigma Alpha. When not working for Purdue in the International Tax Department, she enjoys planning the Hoosier Elite Swine Circuit and watching Purdue baseball.

Adelynne Conner

Parents : Brent and Alyssa Conner

School : Senior at Purdue University studying elementary education. Member of Kappa Delta Pi, participated in Riley Dance Marathon and served on Riley Relations Committee.

Future plans : She hopes to change the world for the better by teaching and inspiring the next generation.

Activities : Soccer, music, crafting, cooking and hiking.

Emmaleigha White

Parents : Tanya Phillips, Chad and Trisha White

School : 2022 graduate of Mitchell High School, member of Spanish Club, yearbook and a 10-year 4-H'er

Future plans: Will attend University of Southern Indiana to study radiology and imaging sciences.

Activities: Painting, drawing, photography and spending time with family.

Fair queen booth

Past fair queens will be raising money to cover the queen scholarships at a booth in the Expo Hall. They will be selling raffle tickets and wearing their crowns and sashes from the year they served as fair queen. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5, 12 for $10 and 25 for $20. Winners will receive a basket of items valued at $200. Winners will be announced July 16 on the fair queen Facebook page.

The queen contest sponsors: LTG Machining, Bedford Federal Savings Bank, McIntyre Bros., Style and Grace Boutique, Gary’s Welding & Machining, Timeless Images Photography, Taylor Sowder Photography, West End Flowers, Barbed Bling, Root's RV, Back Creek Boutique, Whitney Chastain, The Hair Company, Tomi Carroll, Waxing by Liz, Annie Blue Boutique, Back Porch Barber, Pub 15, Stoney Oak Boutique, Rustic Roots Hair Care, Hannah Fountain, J. Howard Jewelers, Bretta Myers, Jump-N-Joey’s, Amy Redman and Walmart.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: 5 contestants vying for title of Lawrence County Fair queen

