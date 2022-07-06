How the Marine Corps prepared North Buncombe's Jake Riddle for college football

Jake Riddle didn't get any scholarship offers out of North Buncombe High despite his success as a tight end, mostly due to poor grades.

He gave five years to the Marine Corps and deployed around the world, but he still missed football.

After sending out his 2014 highlight film, Riddle was recruited by Louisburg College and joined the team.

He has a D1 offer from Campbell, but Riddle is aiming for more.

Four teammates had new adventures ahead.

Jake Riddle, meanwhile, had nothing.

It was Feb. 3, 2016, National Signing Day for North Buncombe High School’s football program near Asheville, and as Riddle watched his friends — a quarterback, a wide receiver, a tight end and a kicker — put pen to paper on their letters of intent, he couldn’t help but feel left behind.

They all had a hand in North Buncombe’s resurgent 2014 season, one that saw the Black Hawks emerge as one of western North Carolina’s most fearsome offenses and reach the playoffs, but the final results didn’t compute. Riddle, confused, consulted with a former coach.

“Why didn’t I have any offers?”

“Well, for one, your grades …”

It was one of many rude awakenings for Riddle, a productive receiver but lackadaisical student who graduated from North Buncombe in 2015 “by the skin of my teeth” with a 1.9 GPA.

A year removed from school, he was, by his own account, immature and selfish and directionless: hanging out with the wrong crowd, working odd jobs, living on his grandparents’ couch and straying further and further away from his football dreams.

While North Buncombe teammates flocked to greener pastures, pursuing college careers, “I was the one guy that didn't get anything,” Riddle said. “But rightfully so. I shouldn’t have. My grades weren’t there. I just was floating around, going day to day. My priorities weren’t necessarily where they needed to be.”

Six years later? Night and day.

Riddle is now an all-academic selection and second-year player at Louisburg College. At 25, he’s also a loud, proud veteran presence for North Carolina’s only junior college football team, the age gap between him and his teammates so egregious that he sometimes feels like Uncle Rico, the “Napoleon Dynamite” character who can’t stop reliving his prep quarterback glory days.

“It’s quite amazing what going into the Marine Corps can do to you,” he said.

Indeed, five years of service in the USMC changed Sgt. Jake Riddle’s life for the better.

It also brought him within reach of a goal that once felt impossible: a Division I college football career.

‘Sink or swim’

Ask Riddle to describe Parris Island, South Carolina, and he’ll point to the Spanish moss dripping off the trees, the sunrises and sunsets and the iconic white sign reading: “WE MAKE MARINES.”

It’s both a reminder and a warning for those entering Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, the longtime coastal training site that welcomes about 20,000 recruits for boot camp each fall.

“You’re tossed into the fire,” Riddle said. “It’s sink or swim.”

But for a struggling teenager trying to turn his life around, make his U.S. Army veteran grandfather proud and shake the “lost cause” label following him, it was a perfect fit.

Riddle arrived on base in September 2016 desperate for discipline and structure. He found it across 13 intense but rewarding weeks of 4:30 a.m. wakeups in bare-bones barracks, distance runs, marching practices and rifle nomenclature classes.

He ached from hours of physical training. He took spittle to the face, “Full Metal Jacket” style, from superiors screaming at him nose to nose. He even “got slayed” a few times, Marines lingo for when a drill instructor pushes a recruit through a grueling sandpit workout as punishment for a mistake such as falling asleep in class.

More physical and mental hurdles followed for Riddle, who’d signed a five-year service contract. After graduating boot camp in December 2016, he tackled more grueling trainings at the School of Infantry-East in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and basic security guard school in Chesapeake, Virginia.

By late 2017, Riddle was deploying to Spain as a member of the USMC’s Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team, or FAST, a unit that specializes in defending U.S. embassies worldwide.

He was mentally tougher and physically stronger: 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds after graduating high school closer to 6-foot and 170 pounds. He was also missing his football glory days.

One Saturday he queued up his 2014 senior highlights, the Hudl film documenting his 46 catches for 513 yards and three touchdowns. He was much better than he remembered.

So, on a whim, he emailed his film to every Division II and Division III college football program in North Carolina. By Monday morning, his inbox was full. Nearly every school he reached out to had responded and was interested in recruiting him, Riddle said. He was ecstatic.

Then he told his platoon commander and got a reality check.

“That’s great, but you’ve still got four and a half years left. Suck it up.”

‘Different mentality’

Jonathan Hodges, Louisburg’s defensive coordinator, might have the busiest inbox on campus. Every week, he sorts through dozens and dozens of email pitches from JUCO football recruiting hopefuls seeking their own “Last Chance U” narrative.

“We get a little bit of everything here,” he said.

And no situation is a no-go for Louisburg, a private two-year school 45 minutes north of Raleigh. Its football team is sanctioned, competing as an independent Division III member of the National Junior College Athletic Association, but unlike other campus athletic programs, it cannot offer scholarships.

So when Hodges scanned a message from a certain Marine, linking to his outdated film while insisting he’d changed for the better, it read less like a Hail Mary and more like a match made in heaven.

“He was a decent high school player, but you had to give the guy a shot,” Hodges said. “I mean, he went and served his country. If he wants to play college football, who am I to tell him no?”

And so began a long-running relationship between the Louisburg staff and Riddle, who remained hundreds of miles and multiple years away from taking a snap

After Spain, he deployed to Israel, Morocco, Bahrain and Kuwait as a member of FAST, primarily training foreign allies’ armies on Marine Corps tactics.

For the back half of his service, Riddle deployed to southern California’s 29 Palms base for an infantry unit stint in 2019. Simply put, he thrived: rising in rank, dominating flag football games and outlasting his peers in every challenge, from fireman carries to early morning sprints in gas masks and flak jackets.

In the final year of his contract, Riddle, the one-time high school truant who could’ve cared less about his grades, even taught classes at 29 Palms. As a marksmanship instructor, he lectured top USMC brass, including generals, on rifle and pistol specs as part of their annual trainings.

Riddle ultimately earned the rank of sergeant, one of the top available honors for a Marine on a five-year contract like his, and a July 2021 honorable discharge. One cross-country drive later he was back in North Carolina, a changed man ready to make up for lost time on the gridiron.

Going up against younger, fresher players, he expected an uphill battle for playing time and got just that. When Louisburg started 2021 fall camp, Riddle was No. 4 on the tight end depth chart.

Dead last.

“But I wasn’t scared of anything,” he said. “I had a different mentality.”

Four days later, he was the starter.

‘Only goal I have’

Riddle has been thinking a lot about his legacy recently. For better or for worse, he cares a lot about what other people think. Has he done enough to rebuild his reputation? To complete his comeback? To advance his family name?

Those closest to him say he passed that point a long time ago.

“A great success story,” said Slade Singleton, his high school offensive coordinator.

“A very passionate guy who loves the game of football and a great teammate,” said James Lewis II, a Louisburg quarterback and U.S. Army veteran. “There’s nobody else I’d rather go into battle with.”

“A brother and a mentor,” said Ty Lawrence, a Louisburg offensive lineman and close friend. “Jake doesn’t try to be a teacher, but when he does everyone is all ears. There’s nothing more real than what he did.”

Riddle’s first season at Louisburg was, as expected, an adjustment for someone six years removed from football and formal schooling. He hit the books hard. He played out of position as a blocking tight end and saw minimal targets in a run-heavy offense. He missed a game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Still, he ended his first semester with a 3.2 GPA and a scholarship offer from Campbell University, a Division I FCS program. Those were two major steps for someone who graduated high school as a non-qualifier and must successfully complete a junior college associate’s degree to be eligible for NCAA play.

And when it comes to college football, Riddle is going all in. No Division III. No Division II. It’s Division I or bust. While Riddle’s “absolutely grateful” for his Campbell offer, he said he’s shooting even higher.

In a perfect world, Riddle — who’s moving back to his preferred slot receiver position for the 2022 season — would land at a Division I FBS program somewhere in Alabama. His longtime girlfriend, Carly Moyers, is moving to the state next year for a job at a life insurance company.

“I’d love to follow her and hopefully chase my dream somewhere down there,” Riddle said. “But we’ve talked about it: Obviously, if I get the opportunity to play at UNC or N.C. State or a school like that, then I’d be stupid not to. We’ve done four years of long distance. What’s the problem with doing two more?”

Riddle also gets a recruiting boost from the G.I. Bill, which he describes as his “golden ticket.” Since the government is funding his college education in full, he wouldn’t count against a team’s scholarship limit.

It sets up a unique pitch, one that Riddle’s colleagues see as a home run: Why, as a Power Five football program, would you not want to bring a former U.S. Marines Corps sergeant and capable pass catcher into your locker room free of charge?

Continuing his football career at the highest level is “the only goal I have right now,” Riddle said, but it’s far from a guarantee. Entering Year 2 at Louisburg, there are moving parts galore, most notably a lack of recruiting interest outside of Campbell. If this upcoming season is his last, he said, he’d have no regrets.

But if it’s not? If a top college football team does decide to roll the dice on a 25-year-old former Marine who’s been around the world and back (literally) to put himself in this position?

Seven years and a lot of growing up later, Sgt. Jake Riddle would finally get the National Signing Day he always wanted, the start of a new chapter in a comeback story not finished just yet.