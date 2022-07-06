State project to resurface M-89 near Fennville underway

FENNVILLE — A project to resurface a portion of M-89 in Allegan County began Tuesday and will continue into September.

Approximately five miles of M-89 between I-196 and 58th Street will be resurfaced. The project also includes culvert replacements between 64th and 66th streets. The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $2 million for the project.

Lane closures will be in effect throughout the project. A stretch of M-89 between 64th and 66th streets will be completely closed in both directions for the duration of the project. According to an MDOT map, the section of roadway is expected to reopen Sept. 2.

The state says the project will improve the driving surface and extended life of the roadway. Based on economic modeling, the state expects the investment to support 25 jobs.

The M-89 project joins a list of several active state road projects in the area.

A portion of M-40 in Allegan County is down to a single lane for construction, which is expected to be complete later this month. A section of northbound US-31 in Holland is closed through late October.

Work on I-196 has both directions of traffic shifted to the eastbound portion of the highway between 32nd Avenue and Byron Road. This project began in April and will last through November 2023.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman