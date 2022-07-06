ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugatuck sets aside $250K for Mt. Baldhead projects in city budget

By Carolyn Muyskens, The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
SAUGATUCK — The city of Saugatuck approved its budget last week for the new fiscal year, which began July 1.

The city council passed the budget, which contains $4.9 million in revenues and $4.9 million in expenditures, in a June 27 session.

Council agreed to spend some of the $4 million in unrestricted general fund dollars the city has stored up over years of running city finances comfortably in the black: $1 million has been allocated for "special projects" that go beyond the typical day to day operations of the city.

The city's fund balance policy is to keep at least $1 million in general fund reserves.

Several of the special projects that are to be prioritized this fiscal year:

  • $200,000 to spruce up Saugatuck City Hall. The projects will include replacing the siding of the municipal building, repairing structural issues with the building and redesigning the interior offices;
  • Launching a "311 service" to handle customer service requests and complaints for the Department of Public Works and city hall;
  • Developing cost estimates for a public bathroom facility downtown;
  • Exploring a public Wi-fi project, possibly with the help of the Holland Board of Public Works;
  • $250,000 for Mt. Baldhead area improvements, including a bathroom, parking and new steps.

The city intends to task its new parks and public works committee, which it has just started to solicit appointees for, with working on the Mt. Baldhead plans and developing a five-year parks master plan for Saugatuck.

The budget also reflects the challenges the city is facing, such as an expensive legal battle with development company Dune Ridge. Dune Ridge is suing the city council and its zoning board in the 48th Circuit Court over the city's denial of a floating home development intended to be rented to vacationers.

In the previous fiscal year — the lawsuits were filed mid-year — the city's legal fees tallied up to $216,000. For comparison, the city spent just $21,845 on legal fees the prior year, fiscal year 2020-21.

Saugatuck budgeted $250,000 to keep fighting the developer this year, and city manager Ryan Heise assured the city council the city had enough money in reserves to pay the attorneys' bills.

A 3 percent cost-of-living raise for all non-union city employees is also included in the budget, an attempt to keep Saugatuck city hall wages competitive with other municipalities, many of which are offering 3-5 percent cost-of-living adjustments.

The city expects to pay out a final $17,000 check to former city manager Kirk Harrier, whose unused paid time off at the time of his departure from the city added up to about $75,000 — a figure that raised eyebrows and became a topic during city council campaign season in 2020. The city has been paying out the total in installments.

— Contact reporter Carolyn Muyskens at cmuyskens@hollandsentinel.com and follow her on Twitter at @cjmuyskens.

