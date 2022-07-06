Ottawa County seeking input through July 31 on how to spend COVID-19 aid

WEST OLIVE — On July 1, Ottawa County officials released a community-wide survey asking the public how they should spend $57 million in COVID-19 aid the county received from the U.S. Congress's American Rescue Plan Act.

The survey, available through the end of the month, asks residents to rank in terms of priority four already-identified categories for spending the money: county-wide broadband, affordable housing, social/human services and business stabilization.

A county commission-appointed committee of 19 business, local government and community leaders developed the plan to spend the ARPA funds on five total categories, the four above plus county initiatives. County initiatives was not included in the survey, though a note explained county government staff would determine prioritization of those projects because they are internal projects.

The county intends to create a grant program to fund projects and initiatives that fall within the five spending categories. Applications are expected to open soon, and three local nonprofits have been hired to solicit and vet the project applications: Lakeshore Advantage for business stabilization grants, Housing Next for affordable housing grants and Care Ottawa County (Greater Ottawa County United Way) for social and human services grants.

The survey asks residents about some potential projects and issue areas within each spending category; for example, under the human and social services category, survey-takers are asked to rate how important it is to fund projects that increase access to child care services and projects that increase access to mental health services.

Residents can also submit their own ideas for spending the money.

The survey window closes Aug. 1. To take the survey, visit bit.ly/3RaDV0y.