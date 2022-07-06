ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

New Kewanee school principals Baney and Douglas don't lack Dist. 229 district experience

By Mike Helenthal, Star Courier
 4 days ago
The Dist. 229 School Board didn't have to search far to find someone nearly as familiar with the district as Jamie Bryan, who in June announced he was leaving after 27 years of service to become the Annawan schools superintendent.

Rebecca Baney, the new KHS principal, has been with the district since 2001 and the principal at Belle Alexander since 2019. The former English teacher earned her master’s degree in educational leadership from Western Illinois University in 2017 and is enrolled in the WIU's Educational Leadership doctoral program. She became an instructional coach in 2017 and also serves as principal of Lyle Preschool. She resides in Kewanee with her husband and two children.

Casie Douglas, a business teacher, part-time instructional coach and volleyball coach for the past eight years, was appointed to replace Baney at Belle. She resides in Kewanee with her husband and two children.

Dist. 229 Supt. Chris Sullens said there is a learning curve for any new administration position, but thinks that will be reduced because of Baney's and Douglas's backgrounds as instructional coaches, which involves interacting with Dist. 229 teachers across all class levels. He said both have been involved with recent curriculum changes and are aware of the district's goals.

"They've had a lot of chances to be in the buildings and interact with the teachers," he said. "They see how the pieces of the puzzle fit together. The key is, all of them work together to support each other."

And Bryan, now just 10 miles down the road in Annawan, isn't far away and will still have associations with the district.

"He's done a great job for us and we know we'll still be working with him in his new capacity," Sullens said.

Bryan was the principal at KHS for 16 years and worked in the Kewanee School District 27 years, including two years as assistant principal at Central School. While teaching, he coached a variety of sports, including, Central football, freshman basketball and football, sophomore basketball and football, and KHS baseball. For two years, he was the Varsity Girls assistant basketball coach while his wife Tami was the head girls basketball coach.

"The Kewanee CUSD 229 Board of Education and Administration are grateful for his leadership and all his contributions as a teacher, coach, and administrator and wishes him the best of luck as superintendent," the board said in a statement after accepting Bryan's resignation in June.

