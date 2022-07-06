ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton: Ex-cop shines a light on Savannah's crime problems through a new book

By Tom Barton
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago
Tom Barton is the former editorial page editor at the Savannah Morning News and can be reached at tommy@iamnotoldnews.com

Former Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department detective Kevin Grogan had a reputation as a straight-shooter, a cop who didn’t give or take BS and who cared passionately about public safety and the people in the mostly poor, minority and dangerous neighborhoods he was sworn to serve and protect.

Grogan, who has since traded his gun and his badge for a laptop, takes the same approach to his new beat, which is writing books about what is going on behind the scenes on the city’s often mean streets and within the ranks of the men and women in blue.

It is not a pretty sight.

Three minutes: Why did a traffic stop end with a deadly Savannah police shooting?

A few years ago, Grogan wrote “Black Sheep, White Cop: Savannah Exposed“ (1108 Publications, Savannah, 2017), which was an insider’s look at some of the city’s worst crimes and some of the deplorable political infighting that handcuffed aggressive efforts to make the city safer.

Just recently, Grogan wrote his second book about local policing “Ruffian” (1108 Publications, Savannah, 2022). This book touches on many of the same old sore points from his first book but also points the way toward more effective policing and safer streets.

Recent shootings leave a community on edge

It should be required reading for city leaders - especially now, as violent criminals turn City Market, one of downtown Savannah’s prime destination spots, into a weekend shooting gallery, where three people were wounded, one seriously about 1 a.m. on June 25.

This surge in gun violence comes at the worst possible time for the Savannah Police Department, which is critically understaffed, with 121 vacancies in a 537-officer department. Worse, officer morale is in the gutter, and trust in the department’s leadership has crashed and burned.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, who could get tossed out on his ear by ignoring public safety, has largely been content with the double talk and excuses he has been getting from Police Chief Roy Minter and City Manager Jay Melder, who is the real power in city government.

If Johnson doesn’t show more spine and things don’t improve or get worse on the crime front, he is sure to draw serious opposition in the next mayor’s race.

Savannah mayor:After City Market shooting, curfews, other safety measures on the table

Grogan's book outlines past successes

Grogan, who resigned from the SCMPD in 2014, has seen all this before. He writes about much of it in “Ruffian,” named after the spirited racehorse with the winning heart. His book is largely a story about how rare cooperation among authorities led to a temporary drop in violent crime and reduced gang activity in two inner-city neighborhoods, Carver Village and Cuyler-Brownsville.

Grogan, who was part of this successful operation, rightly pointed out that it’s easier for officers to do their jobs when the chain of command has their backs. Indeed, he says that lack of support is one of the big things wrong with law enforcement. He wrote that all agencies supported the Ruffian-inspired crackdown on drugs, guns and gangs.

“It is amazing what happens when governmental units work together for a community and even more amazing when no one cares who gets the credit for success. Unfortunately, that is a rarity,” he writes.

Police chief resigns:Savannah law enforcement representatives say 'a change at the top' was needed

Do criminals fear the police in Savannah?

Grogan peppers his book with war stories about trying to catch slippery, paranoid and dangerous dealers with street names like Midget, Tang, K-Rock and Sandman. Criminals, it seems, have a palpable fear of being arrested with a gun as it could be a federal crime, which means hard time in a federal prison far away from friends and family. That’s all the more reason for federal involvement in local policing.

Finally, Grogan writes that police shouldn’t be directly blamed for crime. But officials can be rightly blamed for poor leadership and misuse of police resources, which he lays at the feet of the current chief and his enablers at City Hall.

Ironically, Grogan tells a story about how he once needed help from the city’s Property Maintenance division to have an overgrown lot cleared near a drug house in Carver Village. He contacted the alderman for that district: Van Johnson. Before the end of the day, a city work crew was hard at work on the job and the problem was solved, he wrote.

The former 1st District alderman and current mayor would be wise to be just as diligent in dealing with the latest crime surge and police department mismanagement.

Editor's note: Grogan resigned from the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department in lieu of termination after being convicted of a DUI that resulted in a crash.

