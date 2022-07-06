City Talk: Impact fees could support growth, but issues surrounding details are complex

This is the City Talk column by Bill Dawers, a longtime contributor to the Savannah Morning News.

At a recent Savannah City Council workshop devoted to the possible imposition of impact fees, Alderwoman Keisha Gibson-Carter used the fast development of the Highlands in west Chatham County as an example to consider.

Gibson-Carter noted that the fast-growing community simply has inadequate public safety services and needs recreation facilities. She said that council members are routinely fielding calls about deteriorating traffic conditions as development continues.

The West Chatham neighborhoods make a strong case for impact fees, which are simply fees paid by developers to fund some public services needed to support new development.

A lot of wonky work lies ahead for Savannah’s elected and unelected officials but in theory, they will be able to craft an impact fee ordinance that can address obvious funding needs while also creating an exemption for the development of affordable housing.

Of course, the implementation of impact fees will also drive up the costs of development generally. Those costs will be passed on to eventual buyers and tenants.

In response to a question from Alderman Nick Palumbo, Bill Ross of the consulting firm Ross and Associates explained the preference for assessing impact fees on new housing on a per unit rather than a per square foot basis. Palumbo and the rest of the council should continue to push back on that detail.

Consider The Lowe apartment complex now under construction at Montgomery and East 31st streets. If an ordinance were in place at the time of permitting, that development might have been on the hook for $500,000 or more in impact fees, at least based on the maximum fees discussed at the recent workshop.

But those 100 new apartments, which will lead to a dramatic increase in property tax revenue and spur economic activity, will be just a block away from an existing police precinct and just three blocks from a fire station.

Sure, the new residents will put some wear and tear on nearby streets, but the impacts will be small. The parks in the downtown area have ample capacity to support many thousands of new residents. The water and sewer lines already exist.

City officials should be incentivizing dense infill like The Lowe, especially after the adoption of an inclusionary zoning ordinance that will result in the development of affordable housing.

According to the preliminary numbers discussed at the workshop, a new community of 100 single-family homes could also pay about $5,000 per unit in impact fees, but those residents might require new roads and utilities that will have to be maintained in perpetuity. The extension of public safety services might or might not require new facilities, but city employees will be traveling farther, which takes time and increases fuel costs.

Ultimately, impact fees are about raising revenue so that current taxpayers bear less of the burden of new development. The ordinance will likely deserve support for that reason alone.

But even a well-crafted ordinance might have a dampening effect on the types of development that city officials want and lead to more investment in other municipalities.