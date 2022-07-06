Benedictine assistant headed across town to lead other Savannah boys basketball program

The basketball teams at Islands High School will have a new look next season after a shakeup in the Sharks' coaching ranks.

Reggie Stovell, an assistant at Benedictine last season, will take over the boys squad replacing Karl DeMasi, who is taking over the girls team after Jamie Salas stepped down after nine years at the helm.

Stovell, 39, played college ball at Tufts University in Massachusetts. He went on to play and coach overseas in places such as Sweden, Greece and Japan. Stovell, who is an English teacher, was also an assistant at Savannah Country Day before joining Frank Williams at BC last season, when the Cadets won a region title and advanced to the second round of the GHSA Class 4A playoffs.

"I was interviewing for an English teacher position at Islands and told them about my background and they decided to give me a chance as a coach," Stovell said. "I'm excited because I wanted to take the next step as a head coach, and we've got a young, promising group. I've been working with the kids in summer league and AAU and hoping to grow with them."

Stovell said he will implement a running style of play and that he values a point guard who is a facilitator in a balanced offense.

Salas stepped down to focus on a new life as he is set to get married to his fiancé, Amber, and become a stepfather.

"Leaving the program at Islands was perhaps the toughest decision of my life," Salas said. "I started in the program's fourth year, and with the help of my girls, built a very well-respected program throughout the city and through Georgia as well. I made it a priority to create a family atmosphere and seeing my 'daughters' cry when I told them absolutely broke my heart. ... But I will be at their games cheering loudly, and they all I know I will be available to them every step of the way for the rest of their lives."

DeMasi, 63, has been coaching for 39 years and said he thought it was time to pass along the boys job to a younger coach. He coached the Sharks the last two seasons after a previous stint of six years, which included a run to the Class 3A state quarterfinals in 2017. He'll take over a team led by senior Veronica Sierzant, an All-Greater Savannah first-team pick who averaged 21.6 points and 17.6 rebounds per game last season.

"I'm excited to get back to where it all started," DeMasi said, referring to coaching girls basketball. "We've got some talented players and I'm looking forward to working with the team.

DeMasi also stepped down as athletic director to spend more time with his family. Addie Bankston, the head girls soccer coach at Islands, will step into the role of athletic director.

"I'm excited to serve my kids; they deserve the best," said Bankston. "We have a great athletic program at Islands and I'm looking forward to supporting all the teams and athletes."

