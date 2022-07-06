ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Benedictine assistant headed across town to lead other Savannah boys basketball program

By Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago

The basketball teams at Islands High School will have a new look next season after a shakeup in the Sharks' coaching ranks.

Reggie Stovell, an assistant at Benedictine last season, will take over the boys squad replacing Karl DeMasi, who is taking over the girls team after Jamie Salas stepped down after nine years at the helm.

Utaff Gordon: Former Savannah-area high school basketball coach opens up on his struggles with addiction

Stovell, 39, played college ball at Tufts University in Massachusetts. He went on to play and coach overseas in places such as Sweden, Greece and Japan. Stovell, who is an English teacher, was also an assistant at Savannah Country Day before joining Frank Williams at BC last season, when the Cadets won a region title and advanced to the second round of the GHSA Class 4A playoffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qMfJ_0gWC7c7L00

"I was interviewing for an English teacher position at Islands and told them about my background and they decided to give me a chance as a coach," Stovell said. "I'm excited because I wanted to take the next step as a head coach, and we've got a young, promising group. I've been working with the kids in summer league and AAU and hoping to grow with them."

Stovell said he will implement a running style of play and that he values a point guard who is a facilitator in a balanced offense.

Recruiting: Which football players in Greater Savannah area have college scholarship offers?

Salas stepped down to focus on a new life as he is set to get married to his fiancé, Amber, and become a stepfather.

"Leaving the program at Islands was perhaps the toughest decision of my life," Salas said. "I started in the program's fourth year, and with the help of my girls, built a very well-respected program throughout the city and through Georgia as well. I made it a priority to create a family atmosphere and seeing my 'daughters' cry when I told them absolutely broke my heart. ... But I will be at their games cheering loudly, and they all I know I will be available to them every step of the way for the rest of their lives."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5hg1_0gWC7c7L00

DeMasi, 63, has been coaching for 39 years and said he thought it was time to pass along the boys job to a younger coach. He coached the Sharks the last two seasons after a previous stint of six years, which included a run to the Class 3A state quarterfinals in 2017. He'll take over a team led by senior Veronica Sierzant, an All-Greater Savannah first-team pick who averaged  21.6 points and 17.6 rebounds per game last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kgGRE_0gWC7c7L00

"I'm excited to get back to where it all started," DeMasi said, referring to coaching girls basketball. "We've got some talented players and I'm looking forward to working with the team.

Best of preps: Here are the winners of the Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards

DeMasi also stepped down as athletic director to spend more time with his family. Addie Bankston, the head girls soccer coach at Islands, will step into the role of athletic director.

"I'm excited to serve my kids; they deserve the best," said Bankston. "We have a great athletic program at Islands and I'm looking forward to supporting all the teams and athletes."

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Benedictine assistant headed across town to lead other Savannah boys basketball program

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

Sergeant Jasper welcomes campers for golf lessons

Nevaeh Cinnerman stood and watched carefully as her instructor, Bob Valentino, demonstrated the proper way to swing a golf club. The 9-year-old Camp Destiny participant gripped her club, making sure she was learning and practicing the technique. Cinnerman, of Ridgeland, had never been to a golf course, hit a golf...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Introducing WJCL's new Weekend Morning Anchor, Olivia Wile

SAVANNAH, Ga. — WJCL 22, the Hearst Television-owned ABC affiliate for Savannah, Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry, has named Olivia Wile as weekend morning news anchor. She will join Meteorologist Melissa Hall for news and weather for Savannah and the Lowcountry beginning July 9th. Wile will also report three days a week.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Savannah, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Savannah, GA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Basketball
wtoc.com

Saying goodbye to Cyreia Sandlin

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday marked Cyreia Sandlin’s last day here at WTOC. She has made an impression on the Hostess City, and members of the community, as well as a few past WTOC employees, reached out to wish her well.
WSAV News 3

Tormenta FC 2 defender David Carter Payne dies in car accident

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – David Carter Payne, a defender on Tormenta FC’s USL 2 team, has passed away after being involved in a driver-pedestrian car accident. “Payne was a tremendous athlete, teammate and friend, and he will be sorely missed by everyone involved at the club,” said a statement released by the team late Saturday […]
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Benedictine#Girls Soccer#Tufts University#Highschoolsports#Islands High School#Sharks#Bc#Cadets#Aau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Greece
wtoc.com

Tenant, shoppers react to potential sale of Savannah Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Mall has certainly seen better days. “I’m just amazed at how there’s nothing here hardly anymore. It’s such a wonderful spot, great location. I just don’t know what’s it going to do to turn things around,” said John Guillot, who’s been coming to the mall for 30 years.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Real estate website lists Savannah Mall up for auction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Mall is for sale, according to the real estate website Ten-X. According to the post, the online auction begins Aug. 8 and runs through Aug. 11. Right now, the starting rate is at $2.5 million. City of Savannah Alderman Kurtis Purtee confirmed the Savannah...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. Commission approves over $3 million for deck collapse repair

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commission approved putting millions of dollars towards fixing a partial deck collapse at the Trade Center Landing for the ferry boat service on Hutchinson Island. The area where the deck collapsed near the Savannah Convention Center is mostly blocked off. Crews still haven’t...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy