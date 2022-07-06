ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, IA

Boone woman balances careers as fitness coach and cake baker, designer

By Sara Jordan-Heintz
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 4 days ago
Paige Reineke likes a good cardio routine and weight lifting session, especially when the reward is a piece of cake.

By day, she works as a fitness coach at Orangetheory Fitness in Ames. In her spare time, Reineke is owner of Cake First Then Cardio, where she does custom cake orders out of her home-based kitchen in Boone.

“These are two things I find to be important in life,” she said. “I realized I was getting good at it and I wanted to learn more about baking; the irony of me being a personal trainer. The (bakery) name ties into my fitness background. I’m 100 percent having cake before I have cardio. The name wasn’t supposed to stick — I came up with it randomly coming up with a business card, but it works.”

Originally from Wilmer, Minnesota, Reineke studied video production in college but didn’t end up putting that degree to use. She lived in Ames for a few years before making the move to Boone. While studying for her personal trainer certification (initially for personal usage and not to turn into a profession), she sought out a fun way to take a break from studying.

“Baking took me away from the books,” she said.

All of her baked goods are made from scratch and require a few days’ notice to complete. She offers pick-up, delivery and meet-up options in the area with notes available to enclose with your order.

If you can dream it up, she can craft it. Therefore, she doesn’t offer a formal menu.

“I also really enjoy the decorating,” she said. “Let your imagination run wild. I can do any flavor, any goody (within my abilities) and any dietary restrictions. I can put cereal in the cake batter. The possibilities are endless.”

Reineke finds it helpful to work from a photo and admits she is not only a self-taught baker, but also a self-taught decorator.

“My drawing abilities are stick figures (when it comes to art),” she said with a laugh.

But in the form of frosting, her decorating capability is strong.

“I like whimsical and elegant designs. I pipe frosting and also work with fondant,” she said.

She likes creating floral designs and characters, which are time-consuming but a lot of fun, she said.

Her most popular requests are for elaborately decorated round cakes and chocolate is a top flavor selection. Cookies, cookie cakes and cheesecakes are also some of her specialties and most often ordered treats.

“I can do sheet cakes, but don’t get a lot of those orders,” she said. “Also, cut out cookies and cupcakes aren’t as popular. I do wedding cakes. Price does depend on ingredient costs, level of difficulty and time spent on your order. You’re more than welcome to chat with me about price so we can talk specifics.”

She most enjoys creating birthday cakes for kids.

“They definitely lean more towards the whimsical decorating: the classic unicorn cake is always fun,” she said.

Initially, she tried to modify some of her recipes to be more “diet” friendly but was met with mixed results.

“I tweaked recipes and found out it’s hard to do. Baking is a science,” she said. “The more cardio you do, the more cake you get to eat.”

For more information or to place an order, Reineke may be contacted at: cakefirst.thencardio@gmail.com and through her Facebook page.

Amest Tribune

Amest Tribune

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ames, IA from The Ames Tribune.

