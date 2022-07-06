Wednesday is the last day to register to vote in the August primary election. Here are Boone County races on the ballot

Wednesday marks the last day a person can register to vote in Boone County for the August primary election, which has shaped up to have a wide field of candidates in Missouri for federal positions, headlined by the open U.S. Senate seat.

The state's new voter ID law recently signed by Gov. Mike Parson will not be in effect for the August primary.

Several down-ballot races — including those for Boone County presiding commissioner, recorder of deeds and the Division 10 judgeship — also will have contested races.

One unique race on the ballot: a special election between Karl Skala and Roy Lovelady for the Third Ward seat on the Columbia City Council. Skala is the incumbent.

The two tied for the seat in the April 5 election, which was a surprise for both. It also was an indicator that people in Columbia want change, Lovelady said in April.

Skala seeks to retain his council seat for a fifth term. He is running on his governmental experience, he said in March.

Boone County Republicans will decide between Connie Leipard, owner of Quality Drywall Construction, and James Pounds, who was certified as a candidate in May, for who they want to see on the November ballot for presiding commissioner.

The Republican winner will face off against Democrat and former State Rep. Kip Kendrick for presiding commissioner. Kendrick is running unopposed in the Democratic primary after challenger Nick Knoth suspended his campaign for that post in January.

Current Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill announced last September he was not going to seek reelection.

"I appreciate the confidence and support I have received from the citizens of Boone County," Atwill said at the time. "... I am proud to have been a small part of the progress Boone County has made in the last 10 years, and I hope to continue helping with that for the remainder of my term."

Other county races

Recorder of deeds

Three Democrats will face off in August to advance to the November ballot. They are Shannon Martin, Bob Nolte and Nick Knoth. Whomever is selected will be up against Republican Shamon Jones in November. The person elected in November will replace Nora Dietzel, who has not sought reelection.

Auditor

Republican Jason Gibson and Democrat Kyle Rieman are running unopposed in their respective primaries. They will appear on the November ballot. Current Auditor June Pitchford is not seeking reelection.

Judgeships

No Republicans filed for judgeships in the Boone County Circuit Court.

Division 2 Judge Jeff Harris is running to retain his seat. The same is true of Division 5 Judge Kimberly Shaw, Division 9 Judge Tracy Gonzalez and Division 11 Judge Stephanie Morrell.

The only contested race is between Angela Peterson and Kayla Jackson-Williams, both Democrats, for Division 10. Current Judge Leslie Schneider is not seeking reelection. Division 10 oversees the family court, including juvenile cases, divorces and adult abuse dockets.

Other uncontested races

Brianna Lennon seeks to retain her position as Boone County clerk. Christy Blakemore, the 13th judicial circuit clerk, seeks another term. Former assistant prosecutor Roger Johnson aims to be the county's prosecuting attorney. Brian McCollum aims to retain his seat as Boone County collector.

Federal and statehouse leadership

No race looms larger than the U.S. Senate contest to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt.

There also are two U.S. House seats on the primary ballot involving Boone County, for the third and fourth congressional districts, respectively.

The only contested Missouri House primary involving the county is between Chimene Schwach and Adrian Plank to be the Democratic nominee for District 47.

A full list of candidates is available through the Boone County Clerk's Notice of Election on the county clerk's website.

