Candidates for County Commission At-Large Group 2 seat debate Blueprint, housing and smart growth

A longtime Leon County commissioner is facing three relative newcomers to the political world in his bid for a fourth term in office.

Nick Maddox, who is seeking re-election as the at-large commissioner for Group 2, is being challenged by Tallahassee pastor Rudy Ferguson , high school educator Josh Johnson and full-time candidate Dominique “Nikki” Zumbo.

The four faced questions about the role of representation in a countywide seat, investment in growth, the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency, homelessness and affordable housing.

The races are locked in: Your final run-down of who is running in the 2022 elections

Watch the full forum here at tallahassee.com. Here are excerpts:

What does “smart growth” mean to you specifically and is the county in the right position to ensure it has a say in the community’s expansion?

Ferguson: “When we start to build anything in our city or grow, we need to talk to our citizens. They live here, they pay taxes here, they’re invested here. So I think it's very important to listen to our constituents on what they would like to see. As we develop the comprehensive plan as we look at the fiscal policies, how do we ensure that they are satisfied?”

Johnson: “Environmental, financial and social growth working hand in hand to efficiently do what needs to be done in terms of growth. That’s what smart growth should be. Smart growth is not something I believe we’ve seen.”

Maddox: “Smart growth equals up to sustainable growth, which includes not just the fiscal side of it but also includes the environmental side of it. We have to balance our environmental character with the growth out and up that we're talking about that makes the community affordable for all citizens and creates a quality of life that’s amazing for all citizens. I do think we are in a great position to provide it.”

Zumbo: “In order to grow upward, you have to make sure people have the resources before they start growing. So equipping people with knowledge about how to rent an apartment, how to vote, how to save money on their utility bills, how to live a more sustainable lifestyle. These are tools and things that (students) need to know before graduating that we're not equipping them with before they graduate.”

Are the ethics codes for Leon County government and for the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency adequate?

Ferguson: “I will support all efforts to ensure the accountability, integrity and honesty is at the forefront of the decisions that need to be made. These are the people that pay the taxes. They’re depending on us as commissioners and leaders to ensure their tax dollars are going to the right place... We elected the county commissioners and city commissioners to represent us, not lobbyists, not other folks who are trying to get paid out of the deal.”

Johnson: “I do not think that the oversight is robust enough. I think that the lobbying jurisdictions over (Blueprint) should be discussed, I think the Intergovernmental Management Committee should absolutely be a part of Sunshine. If these things have a reason to be private, what could those justifications be? If there are justifications for it, then you’d better make it clear to the people.”

Back story: Is Blueprint's IMC under Florida's Sunshine Laws? Jeremy Matlow is suing to find out

Maddox: “I do support independent ethics oversight, but we already have it. For the county, we’re a subdivision of the state so the state ethics office is who we report to. The other part of the question (Blueprint), I’m willing to have the conversation. If we want to talk about more oversight I’m all for it. Transparency is important in making sure that the community knows we have ethical officials and we’re performing ourselves in ethical ways. That’s an important conversation.”

Zumbo: “If we can’t have say in how we're moving things along in legislation, who is to say? I do support extra protections there, however. I want them to be a positive influence in the matter rather than a negative one. Almost like the opening of a door to a world unseen.”

What can be done to address affordable housing beyond what is already being done?

Ferguson: “I definitely as a business community want to work along with our developers who are coming to Tallahassee, who are hoping to build here, to work along with them so they can have enough supplies and the things that they need in order to bring more affordable housing. For every 100 homes that are built, only 29 are affordable homes, that's not a lot. If we can get more affordable homes where people can feel better about themselves, encourage themselves, it uplifts the community, the properties adjacent to it that gives people a sense of pride. It reduces crime, it also reduces overcrowding. As commissioner I would definitely look at taking a non-traditional approach to things.”

Johnson: “We have to be very careful with how we expand the Urban Service Area. As we expand the Urban Service Area, not only is there so many deleterious things that go into it, what we’re doing is funneling resources right to places that need it the least. When we stretch the area of the USA, we are also stretching the need of the most vulnerable, exacerbating things, like affordable housing.”

Maddox: “Right now our biggest problem when it comes to affordable housing is the rental market. About 52% of the rental market right now is severely burdened. They’re spending 31% or more of their income on housing. What we’ve done in Leon County is we’ve tried to use some SHIP (State Housing Initiatives Partnership) funds to incentivize building of and redevelopment of rental units to try to create more affordable rentals out there.”

Zumbo: “There is a lack of one and two bedroom apartments in Tallahassee. Meaning if there is a young person who wants to move here, start a family, work a career, they are extremely disenfranchised to having all the things they may need because there's not a place to live or an affordable place to live. I would really like to work with developers to facilitate more of those apartment communities.”

What was your position on the recent allocation of $27 million to renovate Doak Campbell Stadium from the money required to be spent for Economic Development Projects?

Ferguson: “I did not approve of the $27 million for stadium upgrades when we have so many other crises in this community. I think that was a missed priority and a missed opportunity to do something great and to show the citizens of Tallahassee that we can do better. This is not about a sports arena, this is about the lifestyle we live here in Tallahassee.”

Johnson: “Before this got out of hand, I was at those meetings telling this commission, please don’t do this. Blueprint is a sales tax and sales taxes are regressive. This is the worst investment we could have made with this money. To compound blasphemies, there were less than 40 permanent jobs created by the project. It in its face, side and back was irresponsible.”

Maddox: “I supported the $27 million for FSU. I supported the $10 million for FAMU and I supported the $1 million for TCC. What I see every single home game weekend is people in the streets spending money in various locations and businesses and going up to our respective stadiums and patronizing those games. What that does is, it may just on its face look like only 35 jobs, but it's $85 million we’re getting every year in economic development and the more people that come to town for those games, the more people who come to town for those concerts. It’s going to feed our local economy and our sales tax as well.”

In their own words: How each elected official explained their vote on divisive Doak deal

Zumbo: “I would really like to take a look at where that money goes and to fix what. I truly believe that any building there is maintenance. $27 million? I’m not sure that is going to be the total bill. I would like them to use that money to create more jobs, hire the people that are learning those trades and make sure that those employees are being taken care of and that money goes to every good use it can.”

Mayoral forum on tap Wednesday

Tune in for a Q&A with candidates for Tallahassee Mayor: John Dailey, Kristin Dozier, Michael Ibrahim and Whitfield Leland III.

Visit tallahassee.com or our YouTube or Facebook page to watch live at 1 p.m. today. If you can’t make the live broadcast, watch a replay on-demand later.

This year, the Tallahassee Democrat is partnering with the League of Women Voters and WFSU in candidate forums for all the local races. Send questions ahead of the forum to news@tallahassee.com .

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Candidates for County Commission At-Large Group 2 seat debate Blueprint, housing and smart growth