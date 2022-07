NEW MILFORD — Tension filled the room at the more than two-hour Municipal Building Committee meeting about Tuesday’s roof fire at New Milford High School. “You didn’t (mess) up once. You did it twice,” shouted New Milford Mayor Pete Bass on Thursday evening addressing representatives from United Roofing & Sheet Metal, Inc. in Brookfield — the contractors performing the roof work Tuesday. United Roofing could not be reached for comment Friday. The fire marshal hasn’t determined the cause of the fire.

NEW MILFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO