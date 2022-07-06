988 to replace national suicide lifeline number by mid-July; Leon County suicides increase in 2021

This story contains discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

By July 16, all phone companies will designate 988 as the new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, replacing the current 10-digit toll free number and easing access to trained counselors for people in the midst of a mental health crisis.

Those who call from the Big Bend region will be routed to counselors working from 211 Big Bend, a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline partner that responds to calls for 14 counties in Northwest Florida.

In addition to aid for mental health crisis, 211 Big Bend provides support for finding community resources like food pantries, basic needs assistance and care coordination services.

Local counselors can also dispatch mobile response team units from the Apalachee Center or local law enforcement "with the goal of bringing someone to a plan of safety," said 211 Big Bend President Victoria Greer.

“At Apalachee Center, we think that the implementation of the 9-8-8 National Suicide Hotline is a huge leap forward for emergency mental health support," wrote Apalachee Center CEO Dr. Jay Reeve in a statement. "Anything that can be done to enhance rapid access to services for individuals in a mental health crisis is a welcome addition to our system of care.

"We especially look forward to the continuing teamwork between our Mobile Response, TEAMS Mobile, and CALM units in the community and 211 Big Bend to ensure that folks in crisis can get help rapidly where they are in the community.”

2021 saw Leon County's highest yearly suicide count since 2012

Last year, 42 people died by suicide in Leon County, according to preliminary data updated daily by the Florida Department of Health . This means 2021 saw Leon County's highest suicide rate since 2012.

Last year's suicide rate also topped 2020's county and city total of 41 — a 24% increase from 2019. The city total alone surged 68% from 2019 to 2020.

So far this year, 12 people died by suicide in the capital city and county, according to preliminary data by DOH.

While suicide rates in Leon County have jumped since the beginning of the pandemic, national rates have trended in the opposite direction.

The overall number of suicides in the United States in 2020 was 3% lower than in 2019, according to the study conducted by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.

Likewise, Florida overall saw a 9% wane in suicides from 2019 to 2020, according to reports by the Department of Health.

211 Big Bend seeks more staff as call volumes expected to surge

With the new three-digit phone number, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline crisis calls are projected to increase a minimum of 300%, said Greer.

To help with the anticipated surge of calls, lifelines across the country are getting federal grants, Greer said. Florida lifeline centers are expected to receive just over $11 million in funding for the first year of operation with allocations being broken down by call volume per center.

Northwest Florida — including 211 Big Bend and 211 Northwest Florida — is expected to receive just over $900,000 for the first year of operation.

Additionally, 211 Big Bend is hiring between 5-10 crisis counselors with an annual salary of $33,000 and a benefit package. Those interested can review the job application at https://apply.workable.com/2-1-1-big-bend/.

Community resources

For those who would like to receive mental health assistance, both the Apalachee Center and Tallahassee Memorial Center have telemedicine resources available. Other resources for Tallahassee, Leon County and Big Bend residents include 211 Big Bend and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Tallahassee.

For general mental health help:

Apalachee Center — (850) 523-3333

Big Bend 211 — (850) 617-6348

Capital Regional Behavioral Health Center — (850) 325-5757

FAMU Counseling Service — (850) 599-3145

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare — (850) 431-1155

For mental health emergencies:

Apalachee Center Mobile Response Team — (800) 342-0774

Florida Mental Health Helpline — (866) 846-5588

FSU Crisis Support — (850) 644-8255

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — (800) 273-8255 (988 after July 16)

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Emergency Department — (850) 431-5411

TPD and LCSO non-emergency phone number — (850) 606-5800

211 Big Bend 24 hour support hotline — (850) 617-6333

