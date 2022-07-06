ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville Citizen-Times

Christ School runner Rocky Hansen on why he chose Wake Forest over other Power Five schools

By Zachary Huber, Asheville Citizen Times
 4 days ago

Molly Hansen and her husband decided it was time to put their oldest son in a junior running program in fourth grade. They did so after he finished a 5K race with his father and constantly  outran others on the pitch to the soccer ball.

With his strong natural ability and years of hard work, Christ School senior Rocky Hansen announced his commitment to Wake Forest over North Carolina, Notre Dame and Colorado on Friday via Instagram.

However, he didn’t start receiving interest from those dominant Power Five programs until March. He won races in the fall and winter but wasn’t earning the times that he was shooting for.

A blood test in February revealed that he had an iron deficiency. Hansen started taking supplements and then proceeded to win four NCISAA state championships and shattered several junior state records. In late May, he turned in a 4:00.76 in the mile — the best mark by any North Carolina high school athlete at the RunningLane Track Championships in Huntsville, Alabama. These accolades put him on Wake Forest’s and others' radar.

Hansen said he knew in his gut that Wake was where he would end up but he didn’t commit sooner because he wanted to explore all of his options. Then, he realized  it was the only program that had the right combination of environment, class size, culture, academics and athletics.

“I was like, ‘Well, what’s the point of dragging out this process anymore if I love this place and know this is where I want to be,’ ” Hansen said. “And so my coach and I talked it out. I told the head coach of the team (Wake Forest) and I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s just do this.’ ”

He said Wake Forest head coach John Hayes was excited when Hansen told him that he was committing to his program. But Hayes only let out a subdued “Wooh”  because he was on a plane taxicab.

Hansen also chose the Demon Deacons because of how genuine and honest everyone seemed, from the coaches to the other athletes.

The other runners on the team didn’t sugarcoat anything when Hansen spoke to them on his official visit. They said it’ll challenge him academically but the coaching staff will put him in a position to succeed.

When comparing other schools, Molly said it was important he chose a school that had small class sizes like Christ School where he only has 10-15 other classmates.

She said her son also enjoyed touring  Wake's engineering school and interacting with the head of the department and other students on their official visit.

Hansen said now that his recruitment is over that he can focus on training for this upcoming season.

“I’m just gonna keep trying to race hard, run hard to improve every day,” he said. “Elevate my teammates and inspire them and help them get better, too.”

