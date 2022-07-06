ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Mitchell state champ Warren leads 2022 All-WNC boys golf team

By Karrigan Monk, Asheville Citizen Times
 4 days ago

The 2021-22 All-WNC boys golf team from The Citizen Times and Times-News is out, with a champion leading the way.

Mitchell produced the NCHSAA Class 1A winner this year, making it back-to-back years that an individual class winner has come from the western part of the state. A year ago, Lucas Benjamin Ward of Roberson won the 3A championship.

Connor Warren of Mitchell is joined by golfers from North Buncombe, Polk County, Hendersonville, Christ School and Asheville School in 2022.

Mitchell's Connor Warren caps redemption tour with 1A state golf title

2021-22 high school sports: Which WNC schools had the best year?

Find the full list and more details below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsdDf_0gWC6YZW00

2022 All-WNC Boys Golfer of the Year: Connor Warren, Mitchell

The sophomore ended the season with the 1A state crown after a two-day score of 146 , becoming the first WNC golfer to win the 1A title since Matt Cook of Murphy in 2002.

He had the only under-par during the tournament on the second day and won by eight shots. Earlier in the season, he broke the course record at Grassy Creek with a score of 61.

All-WNC boys golf team

Isaac Einsmann, North Buncombe, senior

The only member of his team to qualify for the 3A West Regional, Einsmann tied for ninth in that event to qualify for the state championship, the only local player in 3A to advance.

Avery Harden, Polk County, sophomore

Harden tied for fourth during the 2A West Regional and finished fourth in the Mountain 7 Conference with an 81 average. He helped Polk qualify for the 2A state tournament, where it finished fifth in the team standings.

Charles Howden, Christ School, senior

Howden was the highest-ranked WNC golfer in NCISAA Class 4A yearlong rankings , coming in ninth place. He was also an all-state selection, an all-Carolinas Athletic Association selection and voted team MVP by his coaches. He won six regular-season matches and was the team's low scorer in the state qualifying tournament.

Brody Miller, Mitchell, sophomore

A solid No. 2 player behind Warren, Miller tied for fifth in the 1A state tournament as the Mountaineers also finished as state runner-up in the team competition.

Steven Mills, Hendersonville, senior

Named to the all-conference team, Mills qualified for the Class 2A state championship, where he tied for 25th. Earlier in the season he won the individual county championship with a score of 79.

Eric Nord, Asheville School, senior

Ranked sixth in NCISAA Class 3A heading into the state tournament, the senior shot a 2-under-par 70 to win the individual title at Bryan Park in Greensboro.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Mitchell state champ Warren leads 2022 All-WNC boys golf team

