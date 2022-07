HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The Arc of Warren County was named the Giving Tap Charity for July 2022 by Czig Meister Brewing in Hackettstown. For every pint of Huntsman that is purchased during July, $1 is donated back to The Arc of Warren County. The Arc of Warren County will have a designated area within the brewery to showcase the organization’s materials during July. In addition, representatives from The Arc will have a presence at the brewery periodically to talk about job opportunities, upcoming events, fundraisers and services.

WARREN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO