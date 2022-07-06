ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

DOJ Investigating Texas’ Operation Lone Star for Alleged Civil Rights Violations

By Perla Trevizo
ProPublica
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. This article is co-published with The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan local newsroom that informs and engages with Texans. Sign up for The Brief weekly to get up to...

www.propublica.org

Comments / 139

Ncnovembergirl
4d ago

Illegals should have no rights. If someone invades your country and is captured they become a prisoner of war. The act of invasion is the crime.

Reply(9)
38
Bart Jackson
4d ago

The DOJ under Biden is being used as a weapon against Southern border states Texas and Arizona. They are working to destroy America.

Reply(15)
58
Mike Duffy
4d ago

Involke our constitution of Texas and intercep all invaders and parasites before CBP gets them! Let them take us to court it's a win for Texas!

Reply
28
