Smyrna is seeing an increase in auto burglaries. The Smyrna Police Department reminds everyone to remove your valuables from your car. Car burglars are breaking windows and stealing items that are in plain sight. Remember to park in a well-lit area, when not at home, or turn on an outside light when at home. These burglars rely on their ability to access a large number of vehicles while circulating through a neighborhood or parking lot. They are not afraid of making noise or video surveillance systems. Do not confront burglars, call the Police immediately.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO