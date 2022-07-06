ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Two teachers hired at Airport Board of Education meeting

 4 days ago

Kimberly Rocholl was hired as a special education teacher at Wagar Middle School. Madison Mannix was hired as a kindergarten teacher at Niedermeier Elementary.

The board entered into an agreement with Monroe County to approve an additional school resource officer for the next school year.

The 2022 tax rate as stated on Form L-4029 was approved. The general debt service, capital projects, food service, sinking and 2018 bond construction budget recommendations and millage rates were approved.

PJ Striping Co. LLC was hired for campus groups blacktop crack repair.

It was recommended the board hold the regular board of education election Nov. 8.

Angel Mensing, Niedermeier principal, and Megan Karrar, Niedermeier teacher, resigned.

Several staff members are teaching summer school for high school credit recovery/advancement. The first session runs through July 22. The second session is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 25 through Aug. 19.

Several staff members are teaching K-8 summer school; others are serving as support staff. The session runs July 19 through Aug. 18; times are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

A special meeting will take place at 6 p.m. July 12 at Wagar Middle School. The next general meeting is at 6 p.m. July 21 at Wagar.

