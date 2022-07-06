U.S. Navy band offering free concert Monday at River Raisin Battlefield

“Side Boys,” a Chicago-based U.S. Navy band, is coming to the River Raisin National Battlefield Park Visitor Center, 333 N. Dixie Highway, on Monday.

The outdoor concert will run from 4 to 5 p.m. Attendees should bring blankets or lawn chairs.

The official presentation will take place indoors from 3 to 4 p.m. and will include Navy presenters from across the country and a Navy uniform display.

Admission and parking are free.

It’s been seven years since the battlefield hosted a military band.

“The last time we had a Navy band was in 2015 with the Navy Band Great Lakes ‘Horizon,’ The concert went very well. We had over 1,000 in attendance,” Jami Keegan, chief of interpretation and education for the battlefield, said.

The battlefield also hosted an Army band in 2012 and a Navy band in 2013.

"Side Boys" have a full slate of appearances.

"All of the units of the Navy Band Great Lakes are in high demand, so they are unable to visit the area frequently," Keegan said. "The battlefield was invited to host a concert, as we're centrally located between Detroit and Toledo. Since the concert is scheduled for a Monday afternoon, we're hoping for a range of 250-500 attendees, however will be thrilled for more."

"Side Boys" is an acoustic brass ensemble.

"'Side Boys' is the most versatile ensemble within Navy Band Great Lakes," the Navy said. "Capable of performing at a variety of venues, from festivals to outdoor concerts utilizing full speaker systems, to smaller acoustic venues with power and/or space constraints, 'Side Boys' is ready to serve by providing a show that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for audience members of all ages."

"Side Boys" plays a variety of music.

“They will perform a wide range of musical genres, from traditional New Orleans-style jazz to modern-day popular music, including country, rock, jazz and blues,” Keegan said.

“This will be a high-energy, crowd-pleasing event for the whole family,” Scott Bentley, park superintendent, said. “We are delighted to have hosted Navy band members in the past. We are especially pleased that the 'Side Boys' performance will help kick-off Navy Week (July 10-16) through metro Detroit.”

Before the concert, attendees can speak with Navy representatives from the Naval History and Heritage Command in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. and sailors.

“Also featured will be representatives of Perry’s Victory & International Peace Memorial and a display of historic Navy uniformed from World War I through the War on Terrorism,” the battlefield said.

For more information, visit www.nps.gov/rira .

