ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Machine Gun Kelly beats the storm and rains emotion on Syracuse fans at St. Joe’s Amp (review, photos)

By Sunny Hernandez
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. — While some may have seen the day of rain as a wet blanket to last night’s concert, almost 15,000 fans were undeterred, pouring into the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview to see Machine Gun Kelly featuring Avril Lavigne and up-and-comer Iann Dior on July...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NME

Machine Gun Kelly says he regrets feud with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor

Machine Gun Kelly has admitted that he regrets falling out with Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor. The feud kicked off last year after MGK hit out at Taylor at Chicago’s Riot Fest, saying onstage: “You wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage, talking shit.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Song Lyrics: “Crimson and Clover” by Tommy James and The Shondells

By 1969, the psychedelic-pop group Tommy James and The Shondells already had a number of hits in their growing catalog, including their 1966 The Raindrops’ cover, “Hanky Panky,” and other Top 10 smashes like “I Think We’re Alone Now” released in 1967, hitting No. 1 20 years later with Tiffany’s cover, and the 1968 release “Mony Mony”—the live version by Billy Idol also topping the charts in 1987.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
Syracuse, NY
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Why Some Fans Soured on Kim After Season 9

Officer Kim Burgess has long been a Chicago PD fan-favorite character. But her recent treatment of on-again-off-again boyfriend Adam Ruzek has shown her true colors. And some fans are calling her out on social media. The Burzek romance has always been a rocky situation for the Windy City officers. They’ve...
CHICAGO, IL
NYLON

Machine Gun Kelly Opens Up About Reported Miscarriage On "Last November"

Machine Gun Kelly has opened up again about a miscarriage he and Megan Fox reportedly experienced last year. The pair initially sparked marriage and pregnancy rumors earlier this May at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. As Kelly was on stage to perform his Mainstream Sellout ballad “Twin Flame,” he announced to the audience that he “wrote this song for my wife.” Later, halfway through the song, he paused the performance again to add, “And this is for our unborn child,” a line that isn’t present in the song’s official recording. Though some interpreted the shout out as a pregnancy announcement, fans online believed Kelly was actually referencing a miscarriage that he and Fox had experienced, alluding to backstory about the song that the musician himself wrote in an accompanying Mainstream Sellout zine.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Watch Alanis Morissette’s emotional tribute to Taylor Hawkins at London concert

Alanis Morissette paid an emotional tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her London O2 concert this week. Currently on her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour, the iconic singer-songwriter took a moment at the first of two shows at the London arena to remember her former bandmate.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp cover The Beach Boys’ ‘Caroline, No’

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have shared a cover of The Beach Boys‘ ‘Caroline, No’ from their upcoming collaborative album, ’18’ – watch its music video below. The single, which is an instrumental version of The Beach Boys’ original, was accompanied by a music video of Beck and his band playing the song for an appreciative live audience, though Depp was understandably missing from the music video. The pair are set to release a collaborative album called ’18’ next month on July 15 after three years of recording.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Jersey#The St Joseph
HollywoodLife

Carlos Santana, 74, Collapses Onstage and Receives ‘Serious Medical Attention’

Carlos Santana, 74, suddenly collapsed onstage at a concert on Tuesday night, July 5. The “Somewhere in Heaven” musician was performing a set at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkson, Michigan, and according to WDIV-TV, medical workers appeared onstage around 10:00 PM local time. Per a Tweet by Fox 2 Detroit reporter Roop Raj, the audience was “asked to pray for him because of a ‘serious medical’ issue.” Carlos Santana’s rep tells HollywoodLife that following the incident, “He is resting and doing very well.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Reveals His Favorite Lyric From New Single ‘Country On’

Have you heard the new song from Luke Bryan? It’s the one soaked in patriotism, a true blue collar anthem to be best enjoyed on the back porch while drinking a cold beer. It’s “Country On,” with the American Idol judge urging the working folks to carry on with what they’re doing, keeping this country great. No wonder he released the single to coincide with the long Fourth of July holiday weekend.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Paris Texas share new single featuring Cryogeyser, ‘Cyanide’

Alt-hip-hop duo Paris Texas have linked up with fellow Los Angeles outfit Cryogeyser for their first new single of the year, titled ‘Cyanide’. Arriving on Friday (July 8), the track sees the pair embrace a grungy, rock sound, with scratchy guitars and backing vocals from Cryogeyser’s Shawn Marom.
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Metallica Throws Up Metal Horns for Their 'Stranger Things' Moment

This story contains spoilers for Season Four, Volume Two of Stranger Things. If you polled, let's say, 10 Stranger Things fans and asked them what their favorite Season Four, Volume Two moment was, we can only accept one answer. It has to be sweet Eddie Munson shredding the absolute hell out of Metallica's "Master of Puppets," correct?
ROCK MUSIC
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
56K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy