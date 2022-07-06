ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID man killed in East Westwood shooting

By FOX19 Digital Staff
 4 days ago

A homicide investigation is underway after a SWAT standoff in East Westwood Tuesday night.

Cincinnati District 3 police officers and medical personnel responded to an apartment complex on Westwood Northern Boulevard for a reported shooting around 9:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located 47-year-old Alphonso Bowers suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the homicide unit at 513-352-3542

Enquirer Media partner Fox 19 provided this report .

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police ID man killed in East Westwood shooting

