ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, FL

Wildwood Police Department releases its inaugural crime report

By Veronica Wernicke, Daily Sun Senior Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the interest of transparency and to inform citizens on pressing safety issues in their community, the Wildwood Police Department recently released its inaugural crime report. The report highlights average response times, call service...

www.thevillagesdailysun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Villages Daily Sun

King's Gallery provides framing for new recreation center

Laura Benard collected several keepsakes during her time working at a fire department in Texas. She wanted to pass the special items on to her children and grandchildren, but they felt it was a better idea to donate the pieces so others could learn about her time as a first responder in her community.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Joint veterans support committee prepares monument for military dogs

A tribute to the bravery of four-legged troops and their trainers at war is in the works at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. This monument dedicated to U.S. military working dog units is just one part of the Freedom Memorial Plaza project, which is made up of roughly 14 monuments highlighting various military branches, wars and achievements across two acres at the cemetery’s entrance.
BUSHNELL, FL
Villages Daily Sun

DeSoto for Non-Profits honors founder with fundraisers

The giving spirit of the founder of the DeSoto for Non-Profits group continues to make its mark on the community even after her death. DeSoto for Non-Profits recently collected a dozen boxes filled with items for the cancer treatment unit at UF Health The Villages Hospital in honor of the group’s founder, Jacci Bonfiglio-Naja, who died in April 2021 from ovarian cancer.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Model train show pulls into Savannah

As a child, Jack Bonniwell fell in love with model trains when he received a Marx O-scale train set as a Christmas gift. Now he hopes to instill a love of trains in younger generations by showing them some of his current models and their layouts. Bonniwell and the rest of The Villages Railroad Historical Society will share their love of the hobby at the Camp Villages model train show, taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Savannah Center. The event is free and registration is not necessary. “It’s a disappearing hobby,” said Bonniwell, of the Village of Dunedin. “The goal of the show is to encourage young people to be interested in trains by playing with and collecting them.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Wildwood, FL
Wildwood, FL
Crime & Safety
Villages Daily Sun

Churning out champions on Florida's horse farms

Amid scenic pastureland 20 minutes north of Ocala sits a small farm called Magic Oaks. It's the birthplace of Medina Spirit, the star-crossed colt who hit the finish line first at last year's Kentucky Derby. Only a few miles away you'll find the McKethan Brothers Training Center. That's where American...
FLORIDA STATE
Villages Daily Sun

A dream for dogs

Man's best friend feels right at home in The Villages thanks to the community having the most dog parks per capita in Florida. The Villages opened its seventh dog park in January at Homestead Recreation Center in the villages of Citrus Grove and Newell, with two more announced and in the works. This growing trend of providing for furry friends puts The Villages ahead of most other cities, with more dog parks than St. Petersburg and Jacksonville (six), and Orlando (three).
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy