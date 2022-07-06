Wildwood Police Department releases its inaugural crime report

As a child, Jack Bonniwell fell in love with model trains when he received a Marx O-scale train set as a Christmas gift. Now he hopes to instill a love of trains in younger generations by showing them some of his current models and their layouts. Bonniwell and the rest of The Villages Railroad Historical Society will share their love of the hobby at the Camp Villages model train show, taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Savannah Center. The event is free and registration is not necessary. “It’s a disappearing hobby,” said Bonniwell, of the Village of Dunedin. “The goal of the show is to encourage young people to be interested in trains by playing with and collecting them.”

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO