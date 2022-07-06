ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amy Forsyth

By Camille Moore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Forsyth’s professional acting journey started more than a decade ago. However, it took a few years for her career to really start gaining traction. However, things have really been going well for her recently and she has been showing and proving that she has everything she needs to be a...

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Liz Caribel Sierra

We don’t know that much about Liz Caribel Sierra. She’s the kind of woman who has done a lovely job of becoming a talented actress without being someone who shares everything with the world. She takes part in some social media platforms – she’s bigger on TikTok than other channels – but it is her acting that is really noticeable. She’s been cast in a few big projects as of late, and it’s time for the world to be introduced to her.
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Vanessa Ferlito

Vanessa Ferlito has a famous face. She’s been in every good show on television, and she’s been in a few good movies, too. Her long career as an actress spans a couple of decades, and her talent only improves – if that’s even possible. She’s someone who has been in all of your favorite shows, and she’s really good at playing detectives and law enforcement officials. She’s got a lot going for her, and it’s one of those things that you cannot deny. What we love about her is that she just keeps getting better, and we thought you should know her personal life better.
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Patrika Darbo

You may not be familiar with Patrika Darbo by name, but there’s a very good chance that you’re familiar with her face. Patrika has been in the entertainment industry for almost 40 years and she has built a very impressive resume during that time. Along the way, she has crossed paths with lots of talented people. Although she has been part of dozens of successful projects, she is probably best known for her work in the soap opera world. She has been playing Nancy Wesley in Days of Our Lives since the late 1990s and she also played Shirley Spectra in The Young and the Restless. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Patrika Darbo.
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Madeleine McGraw

Being a child in the entertainment industry can be very challenging. However, Madeleine McGraw has shown time and time again that she’s fully capable of rising to the occasion. Even though she’s only 13 years old, she has already been in the entertainment industry for nearly a decade. So far, she’s gotten to work with some of the biggest names in the industry and it’s clear that she has what it takes to have a long and successful career. Some of her best-known credits include Outcast and Secrets of Sulphur Springs. She also has a couple of upcoming projects which will be released at some point in 2022. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know Madeleine McGraw.
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michael Cordray

Michael Cordray probably never thought life would lead him to the world of reality TV. After all, there was a time in his life when he was on a much more traditional path. However, things changed when he and his wife, Ashley, decided to embark on a new journey in the real estate and home renovation world. Michael and Ashley are the founders of a company called Save 1900 where they focus on renovating old homes. The work they’ve done eventually caught the attention of TV producers, and they are now the stars of a show called Restoring Gavelston. Now, he is becoming known to people all over the country. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Michael Cordray.
The Five Craziest Impractical Jokers Punishments

Since its debut more than a decade ago, Impractical Jokers has made millions of people laugh. Using a set of hidden cameras, the show centers around a group of longtime friends (“jokers”) who essentially compete by performing elaborate pranks. The pranks are referred to as “punishments” because they require the jokers to embarrass themselves. Over the years, viewers have gotten to witness some pretty intense punishments, but there are definitely some that have been more memorable than others. If you’re a long-time fan of the show, you’ll probably remember some of this. However, if you’ve never seen the series, this might inspire you to watch. Check out our list of the five craziest Impractical Jokers punishments.
Is The Show Selling Sunset Fake?

When Selling Sunset debuted on Netflix in 2019, it didn’t take long for the show to become a hit. The series follows a group of successful real estate professionals in the Los Angeles area who specializes in selling luxury properties. Not only have viewers fallen in love with all of the beautiful homes that are featured on the show, but they have also fallen in love with the cast members and Despite the show’s popularity, lots of people can’t help but question whether the show is real or fake. After all, it’s no secret that reality shows are never quite as real as they seem. That leads us to one major question: is Selling Sunset fake? Let’s talk about it.
What’s Better: A Blockbuster or a Cult Classic?

So what is it that makes a blockbuster, or a cult classic? Can they be the same? It is possible, but it’s not something that happens all the time since many movies either make it big at the box office or they don’t. There is a middle ground, but quite often it’s the place that movies go to stagnate before they become cult classics, or are nearly forgotten. A lot of cult classics are movies that were thought to be great at one time by the fans, and are still given that same respect later on, but didn’t turn a huge profit at the box office. Blockbusters are often remembered fondly for their heavy impact and how they either shocked or titillated the world, and some of them are still as powerful now as they used to be. But a lot of blockbusters haven’t held up over the years, while cult classics, actual classics that have been building in popularity for a while, are still around and are still loved by a lot of fans, not to mention the critics that sometimes finally come around to realize how great a movie really is.
Is There Any Chance of Seeing Eight in Stranger Things Again?

There were a few predictions that nearly came true in volume 2 of Stranger Things season 4, but one of them certainly wasn’t the return of Eight, the surrogate big sister to Eleven, and the woman that took Eleven through another milestone in her life. Kali/Eight was an important part of season 2 but hasn’t been seen since, and it’s fair to wonder if she’s going to be brought back for season 5 to finish things off. It’s also interesting to wonder if she’s strong enough to help against Vecna since her power could help in a big way. But thinking that it would be as effective as it needs to be is kind of difficult since Vecna is on the same level as Eleven, if not even greater, and as such it’s not tough to reason that he might be able to see through one illusion or another. Regardless, she would be a fun addition to see in season 5, if only to tie up another loose end that was left behind. Some might argue that Kali isn’t a loose end since she managed to get out of Hawkins before the real trouble started. But it would be great to see her back all the same.
Documentary Review: Hillbilly

What do you think of when you hear the term ‘hillbilly’? More than a few people are likely to think of the movie Deliverance, and will possibly think about old white men with scraggly beards, a few remaining teeth, and less than tolerant expectations of the world. This documentary seeks to push aside the stereotype in a way that reminds people that the blanket explanation used by many people in certain parts of the world isn’t always correct. The word ‘hillbilly’ isn’t meant to be derogatory in all honesty, but it comes with a few positive connotations as well. There do appear to be Scottish origins to the word, and the term ‘hill-folk’ has been tossed around for a while. To a lot of those who don’t understand the overall culture, the same thing tends to happen that can be seen in the misunderstanding of many cultures; people mock those under this banner and follow Hollywood’s idea of what they’re really like. But as the documentary shows, those who call the Appalachia region their home are far more diverse than a lot of viewers might have realized.
Ms. Marvel: “Time and Again” Recap

It’s very easy to be torn on the subject of Ms. Marvel at this time since the story is progressing and it is making sense in a certain way, but it feels as though so much information is being shoved into one episode that it’s likely that some fans are wondering when this story will get to expand into the epic that they were expecting. Unfortunately, that’s a lot to ask of a show that is being doled out in smaller increments. It feels as though things would only be more confusing if the episodes were shorter, but it also feels as though there might be huge gaps if the story was lengthened to a greater degree. It’s enough to think that people are being introduced to the live-action version of Kamala Khan in a way that is easier for many to relate to the character, but at the same time, it does feel as though a lot of material is being sacrificed in a way since she’s been given a backstory that’s still developing in a big way, but there are a few twists involved that might be confusing some folks.
Cult Movie Review: Pink Flamingos (1972)

When it comes to cult movies, there are few as audacious and stomach-churning as John Waters’ Pink Flamingos (1972). This film isn’t available for streaming, which is a shame as it is one of the premier cult classics in film history. I purchased the film on DVD years ago when I was first getting into the films of John Waters, and at that time, one viewing was all I could get through or have the desire to sit through until yesterday. The film is quite graphic (although all in dark humor) and there is no way to discuss it without covering the infamous moments in the film, which if you have seen the film, you likely already know what those moments are. The work of Waters and Divine certainly has some more accessible moments, such as 1988’s Hairspray (not the remake), but their collaborations in the 1970s helped to form an entire genre of cult films known as “transgressive cinema.” Titles such as Multiple Maniacs (1970), Female Trouble (1974), and Polyester (1981) are certainly worth seeing, but it’s Pink Flamingos that truly stand the test of time.
“Hot Fuzz” Turns 15 In 2022

The buddy cop comedy movie Hot Fuzz is often overshadowed by its older sister, Shaun of the Dead, but the comedy movie can definitely stand on its own. One of the greatest works by comedy duo Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, which was directed by Edgar Wright, Hot Fuzz turns 15 in 2022, and it still holds up to this day. The movie follows police officer Nicholas Angel, who is transferred to the countryside after he becomes too good at his job in London. At first, Angel is bored with the lack of crime in the village, but soon realizes that there may be more going on than meets the eye. The movie is a hilarious satire of the buddy cop genre, and features an all-star cast that includes Pegg, Frost, Jim Broadbent, Timothy Dalton, and Bill Nighy. PJ Nabarro reviewed the movie as follows: “It’s a superbly made piece of fanboy homage – a literate deconstruction of action movie tropes – while also being intelligent enough to actually offer a passable genre movie in the process, not to mention all the observational asides about metropolitanism versus provincialism, and other wry social truisms. On closer viewing, it’s probably the writing rather than the direction that deserves greater appreciation. If anything, the writing actually makes the direction; Wright just applying all the symmetrical framing and sharp associative cuts that the wit of his and Pegg’s writing naturally invites.” Decider also wrote an equally generous review, saying: “Wright understands how to perfectly balance action, comedy, drama, and suspense, and it pays off; the film goes from hilarious physical sequences involving chasing a swan to the discovery of a cult conspiracy and a poor woman being murdered with garden shears without skipping a beat. Characters of a geriatric nature are given guns to wield and use the filthiest of language. The one woman on the police force has the most delectably crass sense of humor of the lot.”
The Boys: “The Instant White-Hot Wild” Recap

The Boys season 3 finale was definitely something worth watching, but one has to mention the fact that it was, well, kind of menacing at the end, not to mention that it felt like a very heavy, weighted ending that might come back to haunt the audience in season 4. If you haven’t seen the episode then go see it now or keep reading if you want spoilers, since holding this in isn’t bound to happen. But one thing to note is that there are a few things that happened that might have been expected, which is kind of unusual for this show. But there are still plenty of things that happened that were kind of a shock, such as Ashley revealing that she was wearing a wig to hide the fact that she’d been habitually ripping her hair out. Amazingly enough, she’s probably the most troubled of all the characters on this show since her anxiety must reach the stratosphere at this point. But when speaking of the supes, one can’t help but think that things couldn’t have gone any other way, and the audience loves it no matter what they say.
Ridiculous Horror Movies: Jennifer’s Body

If you’ve seen Jennifer’s Body then you already know how ridiculous this horror comedy is, and if you haven’t, well, that’s kind of up to you. But the fact is that in the history of horror movies there are those that are ridiculous, those that are downright horrible, and those that are kind of tough to watch. This movie is fairly gory, but not so over the top that one might cringe when watching the blood spew. If anything, there’s just enough blood and guts to be interesting, and there’s enough sexuality within the movie thanks to Megan Fox since at this time she was definitely still seen as a hot prospect because of her looks. But as far as her acting goes, well, that’s a subjective matter. She’s not horrible in this movie, but she’s not exactly Oscar material. It’s very easy to be forgiving of any lack on her part though since this movie wasn’t exactly one of those that came off in the way that the director and writer wanted, meaning it wasn’t as empowering or as uplifting as it could have been. The intent was there since the truth is that in a lot of horror movies women are terrorized, but one has to wonder if the two women that pushed this movie realized that there was already a great deal of female empowerment in horror that had been seen years before.
Meet The Cast Of “The New Look”

A new Apple TV+ series promises a compelling true-to-life story backed by an impressive list of cast members as well as a showbiz veteran working behind the scenes. Titled The New Look, the show is a biographical drama created by Todd A. Kessler, who had previously worked on shows like The Sopranos and Providence. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to What To Watch: “The New Look is set during World War Two, during the Nazi occupation of France, The Apple TV+ drama charts Christian Dior’s (Ben Mendelsohn) meteoric rise to fame and how he helped to lift spirits around the world with his groundbreaking designs. Inspired by true events the drama series shows how he brought Coco Chanel’s (Juliet Binoche) impressive reign to an end and dominated world fashion in the decade after the war. Interwoven are the stories of Dior’s many rivals, including Pierre Cardin and Balmain.” The New Look will be featuring A-list level performers ready to breathe life into this much-anticipated biopic. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series The New Look.
