10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amy Forsyth

The buddy cop comedy movie Hot Fuzz is often overshadowed by its older sister, Shaun of the Dead, but the comedy movie can definitely stand on its own. One of the greatest works by comedy duo Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, which was directed by Edgar Wright, Hot Fuzz turns 15 in 2022, and it still holds up to this day. The movie follows police officer Nicholas Angel, who is transferred to the countryside after he becomes too good at his job in London. At first, Angel is bored with the lack of crime in the village, but soon realizes that there may be more going on than meets the eye. The movie is a hilarious satire of the buddy cop genre, and features an all-star cast that includes Pegg, Frost, Jim Broadbent, Timothy Dalton, and Bill Nighy. PJ Nabarro reviewed the movie as follows: “It’s a superbly made piece of fanboy homage – a literate deconstruction of action movie tropes – while also being intelligent enough to actually offer a passable genre movie in the process, not to mention all the observational asides about metropolitanism versus provincialism, and other wry social truisms. On closer viewing, it’s probably the writing rather than the direction that deserves greater appreciation. If anything, the writing actually makes the direction; Wright just applying all the symmetrical framing and sharp associative cuts that the wit of his and Pegg’s writing naturally invites.” Decider also wrote an equally generous review, saying: “Wright understands how to perfectly balance action, comedy, drama, and suspense, and it pays off; the film goes from hilarious physical sequences involving chasing a swan to the discovery of a cult conspiracy and a poor woman being murdered with garden shears without skipping a beat. Characters of a geriatric nature are given guns to wield and use the filthiest of language. The one woman on the police force has the most delectably crass sense of humor of the lot.”

