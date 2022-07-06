ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Downtown Akron businesses recovering after riot, curfew, wary of future

By Eric Marotta, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

Some businesses are reporting thousands of dollars in lost sales and damage following violence at a protest Sunday after Akron police released video that showed how eight police officers shot 25-year-old Jayland Walker the week before.

Others say they were not hit so hard, but they still have concerns for the future of downtown's image as an entertainment destination.

Police arrested 49 people on charges included rioting, failure to disperse and misconduct during an emergency.

A city-imposed curfew on Monday , along with cancellation of an Akron RubberDucks game and three city fireworks displays, followed.

The city announced Wednesday that it was lifting the curfew.

Jayland Walker police shooting: What we know — and still don't know

Becca Bell, district manager for Jimmy John's sandwich shop at 371 S. Main St., said store employees decided to close at 9:30 a.m. Monday during a protest.

"It was kind of scary," she said. "When we closed, we had protesters outside the store, because there was a police officer out there."

Across the street, Diamond Deli was celebrating its 25th year in business last weekend. The business announced Monday that although it had not suffered any damage, it would be closed through the weekend, reopening next Monday.

"Our hearts go out to everyone right now. People of Akron please stay safe. We love you all," the business said on its Facebook page .

Next door to Diamond Deli, DaVinci's Pizza suffered extensive damage. New owner Wyatt Baer was busy cleaning up and talking to repair contractors on Tuesday.

His first two days in business were Friday and Saturday. The take-out and delivery restaurant was scheduled to be closed Sunday and Monday.

"At this point, I'm not sure when we're going to reopen yet," he said. "There's just glass everywhere."

He said contractors were walking down the street, looking for work.

Baer said he had picked the location because of its proximity to the University of Akron and the area's night life and entertainment options.

"I was sad and disappointed" with the damage, he said, but did not have a figure for how much it would end up costing to repair.

Akron protests: Setback for downtown businesses

Also new in the area, Crave restaurant reopened last week in its new location at 156 S. Main St. The restaurant moved from a 5,000-square-foot location two blocks away on East Market Street to its new, 8,000-square-foot space.

"I think the city of Akron has gone to the right lengths to prevent any more damage to the city down here," General Manager Aaron Francis told Beacon Journal partner News 5 Cleveland. "After seeing what's happened in other cities, I think it's the right thing to do."

He said the curfew may have cost Crave $2,000 to $3,000 per night, due to the requirement to close early and reduced traffic.

"Trying to get people to come back in and build back up is what we're trying to do," he said. "Trying to help rebuild everything is taking a step backwards. They're trying to turn downtown around and make it into a family place where you can go on the weekends, or even during the middle of the week.

"It's going to linger. People are going to be a little uneasy for a month or so after everything that happened," he said. "The peaceful protest, when it gets to damage and everything else, it's hurting the community. It's not showing anything else — it's just hurting the community."

Charlie Somtrakool, owner of Cilantro Thai & Sushi Restaurant at 326 S. Main, next door to Canal Park, said the restaurant was closed Sunday and Monday and did not suffer extensive damage.

However, he said business was down about 50% on Tuesday and he expressed concern that the protests and curfew would continue.

He also was concerned about the area's image, but added the business has had a lot of support from customers on social media.

"It's the hardest thing to change people's minds about an area — and all of that changes overnight," he said.

Protesters also broke windows in 2020 after a day of peaceful protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protest turned violent

After Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett gave a 1 p.m. press conference Sunday to discuss video the city released of Walker's death, hundreds of people gathered outside Quaker Station on Broadway downtown for an Akron NAACP Community Peace Rally.

A large crowd rallied at the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center downtown at around 10 p.m. As chants demanding justice for Walker continued, some began hurling water bottles and other objects at the building.

Late night riot: Akron arrests 50, declares curfew after Jayland Walker protests turn violent

Damage reported: Downtown Akron cleaning up after protesters break 101 windows, doors overnight

Despite organizers calling for peace and expelling one who had pulled down a street sign, the situation grew more hectic as police shot tear gas canisters into crowds of protesters. Protesters fled, while some launched smoke bombs into the streets.

One protester began using a bat to break windows of snowplow trucks the city had used to block traffic in front of the Justice Center. On South Main Street, windows were smashed and planters overturned.

Downtown Akron Partnership President and CEO Suzie Graham said there was damage at 19 properties, with an estimated count of 101 broken doors and windows, as well as a broken pane of glass in a bus shelter.

On Monday, a crowd of about 75 that gathered in front of the Justice Center dwindled to a couple dozen by 8:30 p.m., and had completely dispersed by the 9 p.m. curfew, when a crowd of police in riot gear exited the building, surveyed the empty street and returned inside.

Elsewhere in the city, streets were empty of all but occasional pedestrians and traffic.

Beacon Journal reporters Tawney Beans, Abbey Marshall, Emily Mills, and Molly Walsh contributed to this report. Eric Marotta can be reached at 330-541-9433, or emarotta@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarottaEric.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Downtown Akron businesses recovering after riot, curfew, wary of future

