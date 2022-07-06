ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron-area home prices rise 9.4% in June, with houses for sale in high demand

By Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

A typical Summit County home listed for $184,900 in June, up 9.4% from the previous month's $168,950, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows .

The median list home price in June was up about 7.2% from June 2021. Summit County's median home was 1,601 square feet for a listed price of $118 per square foot.

The Summit County market was busy, with a median 32 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 34 days on market. The market added 876 new home listings in June, compared with the 896 added in June 2021. The market ended the month with some 635 listings of homes for sale.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude much, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only homes that are single-family homes, condominums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Information on your local housing market is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com .

What were Akron-area home prices in June? Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Portage County's home prices rose 2.6%, to a median $274,450, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 30 days, down from 31 days a month earlier. The typical 2,023-square-foot house had a list price of $136 per square foot.

Stark County's home prices fell 2.6%, to a median $187,000, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 33 days, up from 28 days a month earlier. The typical 1,671-square-foot house had a list price of $116 per square foot.

Medina County's home prices rose 4.3%, to a median $364,900, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 36 days, up from 33 days a month earlier. The typical 2,179-square-foot house had a list price of $157 per square foot.

Wayne County's home prices rose 11%, to a median $277,500, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 29 days, up from 23 days a month earlier. The typical 1,905-square-foot house had a list price of $135 per square foot.

Across metro Akron, median home prices rose to $199,950, up 5.2% from a month earlier. The median home had 1,673 square feet, at a list price of $121 per square foot.

Across all of Ohio, median home prices were $230,000, rising 2.2% from a month earlier. The median Ohio home for sale had 1,704 square feet at a list price of $132 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $450,000, up 0.7% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,887 square feet, listed at $228 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database. . The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron-area home prices rise 9.4% in June, with houses for sale in high demand

