Robert Lewandowski is said to be open to a move to Stamford Bridge if his preferred deal with Barcelona does not come off. The Mail, which cites Germany’s Bild, says Chelsea and Paris St Germain will enter the race for the 33-year-old Bayern Munich striker if his Camp Nou move fails. West London is then understood to be his preferred destination, with the Blues in need of a new centre-forward following Romelu Lukaku’s departure to Inter Milan on loan.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 HOUR AGO