ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Carlos Santana recovering after collapse during Pine Knob concert Tuesday night

By Peter Maxwell
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvSqj_0gWC3kJz00

Rock legend Carlos Santana is recovering this morning after collapsing during a concert at Pine Knob Tuesday night.

Santana has been touring with Earth, Wind, and Fire and was in the middle of a set when he collapsed.

Santana's management team says he's doing well and is recovering after suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Santana was taken to the emergency room at McLaren Clarkston for observation.

Back in December, he had to cancel several shows after having an emergency heart procedure. Santana will be turning 75 later this month.

He released a statement on Facebook that reads, "To one and all. Thank you for your precious prayers. Cindy and I, we are good just taking it easy. Forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all."

Signs of heat exhaustion include:

  • Heavy sweating
  • Dizziness
  • Fatigue
  • Weak, rapid pulse
  • Low blood pressure upon standing

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Washburn Fire smoke prompts air quality advisory for parts of Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- An air quality advisory will go into effect Monday for parts of the Bay Area due to smoke from the Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park. Winds are expected to carry smoke from the fire into parts of the region. Because of this, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Advisory for the North Bay and East Bay on Monday.Officials said that, even though residents may see hazy skies, smoke particles are expected to stay in the upper levels of the atmosphere."We want to take that precautionary measure to let people know you...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy