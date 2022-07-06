ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the editor: Quietly celebrating abortion ruling; remembering discrimination

By Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
Roe decision was 'wrong from the start'

article after article and multiple editorials espousing the “unfairness” and “unconstitutionality” of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. First, I’d like to say that there never was a constitutional right to kill the unborn. It simply never existed in the Constitution. Ever. The decision to legalize abortion was wrong from the start.

I don’t believe that “most” Americans support abortion. Those of us who don’t support abortion are quietly celebrating that unborn babies will no longer be ripped from the womb piece by piece. I understand that most of the women who support abortion were probably born after 1973 and don’t remember life before Roe. I can still remember when Roe happened and also remember how horrified I was to learn that women would be allowed to kill their unborn babies.

These people who are decrying the loss of legal abortion continue to say “my body, my choice” as if a fetus’s body wasn’t separate from their own and also insisted that everyone should be forced to take a COVID vaccine. Whose body is it again?

Also, I believe that if the pro-abortion crowd had not gone to such extremes to abort babies, such as abortion for any reason, this overturning of Roe v. Wade probably wouldn’t have happened. I was sickened to see an 8-year-old girl on the June 30 front page of the community section holding a sign at a protest in Cuyahoga Falls. She isn’t even old enough to understand what it all means. Obviously, it was an adult that put that sign in her hands.

Kathy Ruell, Cuyahoga Falls

Grateful for a life with choices, angels

In early 1979, I became pregnant, despite using contraceptives. I was young, unmarried and scared. I was fortunate that I worked for a large local company with great benefits. Unfortunately, as I was informed by human resources at the time, the “maternity benefits,” including pregnancy and childbirth healthcare as well as paid medical leave, were only available to married employees and the wives of employees. I was terrified and knew that my stenographer's pay would not cover these healthcare costs. What I could afford was a safe abortion; at that time that was an option thanks to Roe v. Wade, and I was grateful for it.

I did not take that option because two angels intervened: my boss (whose wife died in childbirth, leaving him with three little girls to raise), and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I learned later that my boss went to HR and informed them of the Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978, which said pregnancy had to be treated as any other medical condition, and that companies could not withhold benefits from pregnant women based on marital status. Ginsburg helped draft and fought for this law.

Thanks to my two angels, a network of friends and family, and the man I later married who helped me raise our daughter as his own, I was able to make this extremely personal choice. I know how lucky I was. My heart breaks for young women today, who may face the same situation with fewer options and one less angel.

Patricia Fann, Akron

Voice of the People

All letters to the editor must have the writer’s name, address and daytime telephone number. All letters are subject to editing. The maximum length for letters is 300 words.

Email: VOP@thebeaconjournal.com

