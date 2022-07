A West Branch man was charged with delivery of meth after being found with nearly 93 grams of meth during a traffic stop, according to Michigan State Police. On Monday, troopers were told by a Marquette woman that she had been dropped off outside of an emergency room in Alpena by a man who assaulted her while she was driving. The woman had visible bruising on her face and looked to be under the influence of narcotics.

WEST BRANCH, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO