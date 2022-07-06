ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another former Juventus player heading to the MLS

By Martin U
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederico Bernardeschi looks set to follow in the footstep of Giorgio Chiellini to leave Europe for America. The midfielder is a free agent, and he has been linked with a move to a host of European clubs. So far, nothing has come...

