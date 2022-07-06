Another former Juventus player heading to the MLS

Manchester United announced they had accepted Real Madrid’s world-record £80million bid for Cristiano Ronaldo, on this day in 2009.Real also confirmed a deal had been struck with United for Ronaldo, who at 24 was already established as one of the world’s best players and who the Spanish giants had been courting for over two years.A statement on United’s official website said: “Manchester United have received a world-record, unconditional offer of £80million for Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.“At Cristiano’s request – who has again expressed his desire to leave – and after discussion with the player’s representatives, United have agreed to give...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 HOUR AGO