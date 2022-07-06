Rockford male athlete of year: Lena-Winslow's state champion three-sport star
A second state championship in football, a first individual state wrestling title, all capped off with two state medals in track and field: You could say Lena-Winslow's three-sport star Marey Roby had a pretty productive senior year.
All of that coming on the heels of a gruesome leg injury that ended his junior season in the second quarter of the first football game. He had surgery to repair the broken bone in his lower leg last spring and had a plate inserted.
Then Robey went on a mission to come back stronger. This past season showed off his successes, and now he is the Rockford Register Star's high school male athlete of the year.
"What a great experience this year has been," Roby recently said. "And this just makes it even sweeter."
He was selected as top male athlete over finalists Kellen Henze of Eastland and Bryce Goodwine of Hononegah. Henze was a rare four-sport star. He made first-team all-state in Class 1A basketball, qualified for the state golf tournament, was named NUIC South MVP in baseball and played quarterback in football where he was also the first-team all-conference punter. Goodwine was the NIC-10 MVP in both football (on offense) and baseball.
Leading the way in football
Roby was one of four players who started for the Panthers when they won their last state title in 2019. But this time, he was the clear star.
He rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns, all three in the second quarter, and he had four tackles and an interception as Le-Win steamrolled over Carrollton 38-25 on Nov. 26, 2021, to claim the program's fifth state football championship in a 12-year span.
"We had a tough time stopping that Roby," Carrollton coach Nick Flowers said. "He got us."
Roby finished the season with 1,746 rushing yards and 23 TDs, churning out 976 yards and 16 TDs in five postseason games. He closed out his career with 2,546 yards and 33 touchdowns, even more impressive when you take into account that he missed all but one quarter of action in the spring season.
He recently decided to go to college and play football at Division III North Central College in Naperville, and was invited to, and played in, the Illinois High School Shrine Game on June 18. The game was played at Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington, and there he played slot-back and had five catches for 85 yards.
"It was awesome playing some receiver," Roby said. "I could definitely see myself playing there some in the future.
"I just can't wait to make a name for myself at the college level."
While Roby won't wrestle at the next level, he didn't rule out the idea of running for the North Central College track and field team during the football offseason.
Wrestling title 'just felt right'
With that in mind, Roby knew this past year was his last as a wrestler. That made him hungry to go out on top, and his determination was evident as he powered his way to the state championship at 160 pounds.
"He wasn't going to settle for anything less," Le-Win/Stockton wrestling coach Kevin Milder said. "It was really something to watch."
He helped the PantherHawks win the program's second team state championship in three years as a freshman in 2019, then he placed fourth at the individual state tournament the next year. But it wasn't until his senior season when he went out and won his own individual state championship, rolling through the postseason undefeated before winning the title.
"It just felt right," Roby said of the wrestling state championship. "I felt like it was mine, and I just had to go get it."
'Out with a bang' in track and field
Roby's speed translated well to the track, and he was instantly one of the fastest guys in the area. He eventually qualified for the Class 1A boys state track and field meet in Charleston in the 100-meter dash, and in three relay events. He went on to anchor the 4x200 relay crew that hauled in a bronze medal for third place in the state.
"I feel like I went out with a bang," Roby said. "And that's what I wanted to do."
He also earned a medal by helping the 4x100 relay crew place ninth in 44.21, and fell just short of medal contention (the top nine finishers in each event earn medals) by helping the 4x400 relay team take 10th in 3:29.19 and by finishing 15th in the 100 dash with an 11.19.
"That was a pretty good way to finish it off," Roby said, before adding, as : "But this (award) is an even better way."
Rockford Register Star male athlete of the year winners
1972 — Mark Lotzer, Boylan
1973 — Ernie Kent, West
1974 — Tom Norman, Freeport
1975 — Jerry Holloway, East
1976 — Greg Gilbaugh, East
1977 — Rod Ekberg, Harlem
1978 — Rob Bollinger, Guilford
1979 — John Griffin, East
1980 — Tom Linebarger, Freeport
1981 — LeRoy Dixson, Freeport
1982 — Leonard Bell, Jefferson
1983 — Jeff Anderson, Guilford
1984 — Reggie Harris, East
1985 — Duke Joiner, Auburn
1986 — Clarence Miller, West
1987 — Paul Johnson, Boylan
1988 — Scott VanSchelven, Hononegah
1989 — Terry Bell, East
1990 — Rob Dal Santo, Belvidere
1991 — Tom Wright, Guilford
1992 — Ryan Hoover, Hononegah
1993 — Nate Plager, East and Nick Cina, Belvidere
1994 — Todd Brooks, Freeport
1995 — Aaron Latino, Belvidere
1996 — Jeremy Gunderson, Hononegah
1997 — Kevin Selover, Hononegah
1998 — Matt Vorwald, Freeport
1999 — Jeff Myers, Boylan
2000 — Cal Ferry, Harlem
2001 — Willie Tolon, East, and Shane Hart, Hononegah
2002 — Steve Harris, Boylan
2003 — Matt Weber, Boylan
2004 — Ricky Ellis, Jefferson
2005 — Brad Ring, Guilford
2006 — Matt Barr, Belvidere
2007 — Jake Smolinski, Boylan
2008 — Keith Dismuke, Jefferson
2009 — Dustin Meier, Hononegah
2010 — Matt Dwyer, Hononegah
2011 — Paul Zeman, North
2012: — Fred Van Vleet, Auburn
2013 — Garrett Lee, Belvidere North
2014 — Brock Stull, Boylan
2015 — Malik Lightfoot, Harlem
2016 — James Robinson, Rockford Lutheran
2017 — Zach Couper, Boylan
2018 — DeVontae Sims, East
2019 — Major Dedmond, Freeport
2020 — Isaiah Bruce, Lena-Winslow
2021 — James Cooper, Jr., Harlem
2022 — Marey Roby, Lena-Winslow
