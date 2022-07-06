ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford male athlete of year: Lena-Winslow's state champion three-sport star

By Jay Taft, Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago
A second state championship in football, a first individual state wrestling title, all capped off with two state medals in track and field: You could say Lena-Winslow's three-sport star Marey Roby had a pretty productive senior year.

All of that coming on the heels of a gruesome leg injury that ended his junior season in the second quarter of the first football game. He had surgery to repair the broken bone in his lower leg last spring and had a plate inserted.

Then Robey went on a mission to come back stronger. This past season showed off his successes, and now he is the Rockford Register Star's high school male athlete of the year.

"What a great experience this year has been," Roby recently said. "And this just makes it even sweeter."

He was selected as top male athlete over finalists Kellen Henze of Eastland and Bryce Goodwine of Hononegah. Henze was a rare four-sport star. He made first-team all-state in Class 1A basketball, qualified for the state golf tournament, was named NUIC South MVP in baseball and played quarterback in football where he was also the first-team all-conference punter. Goodwine was the NIC-10 MVP in both football (on offense) and baseball.

Leading the way in football

Roby was one of four players who started for the Panthers when they won their last state title in 2019. But this time, he was the clear star.

He rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns, all three in the second quarter, and he had four tackles and an interception as Le-Win steamrolled over Carrollton 38-25 on Nov. 26, 2021, to claim the program's fifth state football championship in a 12-year span.

"We had a tough time stopping that Roby," Carrollton coach Nick Flowers said. "He got us."

Roby finished the season with 1,746 rushing yards and 23 TDs, churning out 976 yards and 16 TDs in five postseason games. He closed out his career with 2,546 yards and 33 touchdowns, even more impressive when you take into account that he missed all but one quarter of action in the spring season.

He recently decided to go to college and play football at Division III North Central College in Naperville, and was invited to, and played in, the Illinois High School Shrine Game on June 18. The game was played at Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington, and there he played slot-back and had five catches for 85 yards.

"It was awesome playing some receiver," Roby said. "I could definitely see myself playing there some in the future.

"I just can't wait to make a name for myself at the college level."

While Roby won't wrestle at the next level, he didn't rule out the idea of running for the North Central College track and field team during the football offseason.

Wrestling title 'just felt right'

With that in mind, Roby knew this past year was his last as a wrestler. That made him hungry to go out on top, and his determination was evident as he powered his way to the state championship at 160 pounds.

"He wasn't going to settle for anything less," Le-Win/Stockton wrestling coach Kevin Milder said. "It was really something to watch."

He helped the PantherHawks win the program's second team state championship in three years as a freshman in 2019, then he placed fourth at the individual state tournament the next year. But it wasn't until his senior season when he went out and won his own individual state championship, rolling through the postseason undefeated before winning the title.

"It just felt right," Roby said of the wrestling state championship. "I felt like it was mine, and I just had to go get it."

'Out with a bang' in track and field

Roby's speed translated well to the track, and he was instantly one of the fastest guys in the area. He eventually qualified for the Class 1A boys state track and field meet in Charleston in the 100-meter dash, and in three relay events. He went on to anchor the 4x200 relay crew that hauled in a bronze medal for third place in the state.

"I feel like I went out with a bang," Roby said. "And that's what I wanted to do."

He also earned a medal by helping the 4x100 relay crew place ninth in 44.21, and fell just short of medal contention (the top nine finishers in each event earn medals) by helping the 4x400 relay team take 10th in 3:29.19 and by finishing 15th in the 100 dash with an 11.19.

"That was a pretty good way to finish it off," Roby said, before adding, as : "But this (award) is an even better way."

Rockford Register Star male athlete of the year winners

1972 — Mark Lotzer, Boylan

1973 — Ernie Kent, West

1974 — Tom Norman, Freeport

1975 — Jerry Holloway, East

1976 — Greg Gilbaugh, East

1977 — Rod Ekberg, Harlem

1978 — Rob Bollinger, Guilford

1979 — John Griffin, East

1980 — Tom Linebarger, Freeport

1981 — LeRoy Dixson, Freeport

1982 — Leonard Bell, Jefferson

1983 — Jeff Anderson, Guilford

1984 — Reggie Harris, East

1985 — Duke Joiner, Auburn

1986 — Clarence Miller, West

1987 — Paul Johnson, Boylan

1988 — Scott VanSchelven, Hononegah

1989 — Terry Bell, East

1990 — Rob Dal Santo, Belvidere

1991 — Tom Wright, Guilford

1992 — Ryan Hoover, Hononegah

1993 — Nate Plager, East and Nick Cina, Belvidere

1994 — Todd Brooks, Freeport

1995 — Aaron Latino, Belvidere

1996 — Jeremy Gunderson, Hononegah

1997 — Kevin Selover, Hononegah

1998 — Matt Vorwald, Freeport

1999 — Jeff Myers, Boylan

2000 — Cal Ferry, Harlem

2001 — Willie Tolon, East, and Shane Hart, Hononegah

2002 — Steve Harris, Boylan

2003 — Matt Weber, Boylan

2004 — Ricky Ellis, Jefferson

2005 — Brad Ring, Guilford

2006 — Matt Barr, Belvidere

2007 — Jake Smolinski, Boylan

2008 — Keith Dismuke, Jefferson

2009 — Dustin Meier, Hononegah

2010 — Matt Dwyer, Hononegah

2011 — Paul Zeman, North

2012: — Fred Van Vleet, Auburn

2013 — Garrett Lee, Belvidere North

2014 — Brock Stull, Boylan

2015 — Malik Lightfoot, Harlem

2016 — James Robinson, Rockford Lutheran

2017 — Zach Couper, Boylan

2018 — DeVontae Sims, East

2019 — Major Dedmond, Freeport

2020 — Isaiah Bruce, Lena-Winslow

2021 — James Cooper, Jr., Harlem

2022 — Marey Roby, Lena-Winslow

Jay Taft is a Rockford Register Star sports reporter. Email him at jtaft@rrstar.com and follow him on Twitter at @JayTaft. Sign up for the Rockford High School newsletter at rrstar.com.

