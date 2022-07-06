ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

As Nashville schools celebrate improving student scores, achievement gaps 'remain consistent'

By Meghan Mangrum, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

Metro Nashville Public Schools students made greater progress on last year's statewide assessment than the state average, new data out Wednesday shows.

But as some Tennessee students are testing closer to pre-pandemic achievement levels, Metro Schools students still lag behind .

Only about 24.9% of Metro Schools students in grades 3-8 scored "on track" or "mastered" in English language arts this school year, compared to 17.8% in 2021 in the midst of the pandemic — an increase by 7.1 percentage points.

Statewide 34.8% of Tennessee students in grades are scoring on track in ELA compared to 28.1% in 2021 — an increase of about 6.7 percentage points.

Statewide scores: Tennessee student reading scores 'largely back to pre-pandemic levels,' state data shows

Last year's MNPS scores: Metro Nashville student achievement drops, mirroring statewide plunge amid debate over learning loss

Metro Schools officials are touting the district's improving achievement rates, crediting the district's efforts to tackle early literacy with new curriculum and increased teacher training as well as the district's new tutoring program , especially as the rates of improvement outpace the state averages.

But there is also concern that regardless of improvement, students are still behind.

"I can't echo enough now just how proud I am of our students, of our scholars," Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Adrienne Battle told The Tennessean. "We know that we have effective, quality, smart and hardworking educators who are serving our students on a daily basis. And what's key here is that we have a vision of success for the district that is by design."

Many of the students who are struggling the most are students of color, English language learners and students from low-income households — all of whom make up a large part of Metro Schools' student population.

"The good news is all of our subgroups made improvements in either all areas or the vast majority of areas," Paul Changas, executive director of research and assessment for Metro Schools, said.

"The one thing that is still a concern and is not surprising based on what we've heard nationwide during the pandemic is that the [achievement] gaps remain consistent. We knew that. English [language] learners , students with disabilities, and economically-disadvantaged students were hit harder by the pandemic in a variety of ways. And we've got work to do there to close those gaps."

Battle said the district prepared for the impact of the pandemic, especially after nearly a year of remote learning , and attributed the gains the district is seeing to that preparation.

Related: Enrollment in Metro Nashville Public Schools is declining — but that's not the whole story. Here's what to know.

More from Metro Schools: District has no plan to place school resource officers in Nashville elementary schools

How Metro Nashville Public Schools students did on this year's TCAP assessments

Students' TNReady or TCAP scores fall into one of four categories: mastered, on track, approaching and below grade level. A student who tests "on track" is considered proficient for their grade level.

Third grade:

  • ELA: 26.6% of students on or above grade-level, up from 21.7% in 2021
  • Math: 23.2% of students on or above grade-level, up from 14.8% in 2021
  • Science: 24% of students on or above grade-level, up from 22.1% in 2021

Overall grades 3-8:

  • ELA: 24.9% of students on or above grade-level, up from 17.8% in 2021
  • Math: 20.8% of students on or above grade-level, up from 12.4% in 2021
  • Science: 23.2% of students on or above grade-level, up from 19.8% in 2021
  • Social studies (grades 6-8 only): 26.9% of students on or above grade-level, up from 19.9% in 2021

High school (grades 9-12):

  • English I: 27% of students on or above grade-level, up from 22.4% in 2021
  • English II: 34.1% of students on or above grade-level, up from 26.5% in 2021
  • Integrated Math 1: 10.6% of students on or above grade-level, up from 6.3% in 2021
  • Integrated Math 2: 13.8% of students on or above grade-level, up from 10.5% in 2021
  • Integrated Math 3: 11.3% of students on or above grade-level, up from 10.6% in 2021
  • Algebra I: 17.3% of students on or above grade-level, up from 13.6% in 2021
  • Algebra 2: 21.2% of students on or above grade-level, up from 15.6% in 2021
  • Geometry: 25.7% of students on or above grade-level, up from 20.8% in 2021
  • Biology I: 22.8% of students on or above grade-level, down from 25.2% in 2021
  • U.S. History: 18.4% of students on or above grade-level, up from 12.8% in 2021

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: As Nashville schools celebrate improving student scores, achievement gaps 'remain consistent'

