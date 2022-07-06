ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

For Karla, for America: Congress must act on Dreamers | Opinion

By Dan Boone
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

I grew up in southern Mississippi during the civil rights era. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. marched down Main Street in our town. My high school desegregated during my junior year.

We’ve come so far as a nation that those memories feel like a different world — until I think about the many Dreamer students I have come to know in recent years.

Dreamers are individuals who immigrated to the United States undocumented as children, many too young to understand the move or form memories of their birth country.

I fear our nation is repeating its mistakes by failing to provide a permanent legal solution for Dreamers. Due to their status, Dreamers receive no Pell Grants, no access to federal loans and, in most states, no access to state government scholarships.

Partisan arguments did not shape my convictions on this issue. Karla did.

When I met Karla, she spoke about escaping from an unbearable situation in her home country, opening her own baking business, paying taxes and raising her children. She was proudest of her son, who would graduate as an honor student from a local high school in Tennessee.

Tears welled in her eyes as she explained that she couldn’t send her son to college due to his undocumented status. In a moment that I can only describe as God tapping me on the shoulder, I knew that as the president of a Christian university, I could do something about this.

Karla and her son visited me the following week. We found a way for him to attend the university I lead. He excelled as a student, worked a full-time job to save money for his sister to attend college, and graduated with honors. He taught American history for Teach for America in Colorado, then earned a master’s degree and a doctorate.

He was the first of hundreds of Dreamers who have since graduated from Trevecca Nazarene University. We work with local partners and hardworking families to make education affordable for Dreamers.

What we cannot do, however, is give Dreamers authorization to work lawfully. But Congress can.

Ten years ago in June, the White House stepped in where Congress wouldn’t and created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy as a temporary solution for those brought into America as undocumented young children.

Yet, on July 6, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments about a lower court’s assessment that DACA was created illegally. At least 600,000 Dreamers have found relief through the program. Ending it would mean canceling their work authorizations and threatening the future for millions more Dreamers.

There’s an obvious solution: passing a bipartisan version of the Dream Act this year, which would provide Dreamers a path to permanent legal status and the rights that come with it.

Voters want this too. A poll released in February by the National Immigration Forum shows that 8 in 10 Americans want a pathway to legal status for Dreamers , solutions for border security and a legal, reliable workforce for America’s farmers and ranchers.

I join evangelical leaders from throughout the country in praying Congress will act quickly this year. Dreamers matter to me, not because of a political preference, but because God tapped me on the shoulder and showed me the plight of my neighbor.

Dan Boone is the president of Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: For Karla, for America: Congress must act on Dreamers | Opinion

ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

