Take the Columbus Dispatch corporate diversity survey

By Zaria Johnson, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
For the second year, The Columbus Dispatch will conduct a corporate diversity survey to evaluate progress companies have made around diversity, equity and inclusion since the summer of 2020.

The survey can be accessed online at dispatch.com/diversitysurvey. The survey closes on Aug. 5.

In 2021, The Dispatch sent the survey to more than a dozen Columbus companies and nonprofit organizations. The survey included questions relating to racial and gender composition of boards and executive-level managers, and details about diversity, equity and inclusion personnel and approaches to recruiting.

June 1 marked the two-year anniversary of the drafted letter signed by local business leaders supporting the Columbus City Council resolution declaring racism a public health crisis.

The letter attracted 3,209 signatures, from individuals, CEOs and leaders from corporations and nonprofits big and small. Many business leaders promised to diversify their companies from boards of directors and managers to employees.

Last year's results showed a renewed interest in diversity, equity and inclusion among local corporations, but that more time was needed to achieve racial and gender equity in the workplace.

@zariajohnson24

zjohnson@dispatch.com

