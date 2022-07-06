ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater Board of Public Utilities considers doubling electric rate hike as costs climb

 4 days ago
Inflation hit electrical operation for Coldwater Board of Public Utilities, requiring its board to consider doubling the planned September rate hike.

Last July, Consultant Mark Beauchamp proposed a rate plan adopted by the board and city council to raise power rates by 2%, for 2021, 2% for 2022, and 2% for 2023.

Beauchamp now said because of inflation, increasing cost of materials, and increased power supply costs, it will be necessary to raise rates by 4% in September. It still would require another 2% rate hike next year for 2024.

CBPU director Paul Jakubczak and his staff concurred with the analysis and recommendation.

Due to increased costs, the cash balance for the electrical division is on track to fall below the recommended $8.5 million in the 2023 fiscal year that started last Friday.

The fixed cost “readiness to serve” charge would increase from $14.75 monthly to $16.75 monthly for residential customers. This charge is for the cost of everything but the actual power.

The actual power costs remain at 10.357 per kilowatt-hour. There is still a monthly power cost adjustment depending on the monthly costs of electricity.

The projected power costs from January for 12 months of power were estimated at $23.72 million. The July 12-month projection increased by $460,000 to $24.18 million.

In 2020-21 the city dipped in its reserves to cover increasing costs. The September 2021 hike was necessary to replace the increased energy cost of $1.4 million.

The consultant and management reported those funds needed to be replaced as part of the three-year 2% a year rate hike.

If the CBPU board approves the hike tonight, it will go to the city council on July 11.

Beauchamp will appear remotely to make his presentation to the CBPU board.

The board will also consider the planned rate hike of 2.9% for water and 1.9% for wastewater, also commencing Sept. 1.

This planned rate increase was part of a three-year cost-of-service study approved by the CBPU board and city council in March 2021.

