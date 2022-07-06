ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friends creator says show used wrong pronouns for Chandler's trans parent

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe co-creator of 1990s US sitcom Friends has admitted it was "a mistake" not to use the appropriate pronoun for Chandler's transgender parent. Marta Kauffman said she now regrets the representation of the character, who was played by Kathleen Turner. "We kept referring to her as Chandler's father, even...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 104

Amanda Lynn Velez
4d ago

I bet less than 1% of Americans even care. Just the crazy woke Hollywood society even gives it a second thought. I think Friends has aged just fine. I have to watch old shows to even be entertained now because everything is so ridiculously PC these days.

Reply(13)
60
A Bitter Pill
4d ago

WHO CARES?!?! Please just stop with this women bullcrap! You're overplaying this so badly that most same people don't care!

Reply(3)
41
Shirley Robertson
4d ago

Who F’n cares? This is news? I did not read this article or anyone like it. The Media needs a mass overhaul and a polygraph!

Reply
13
